Onkure Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Business Highlights

-- Expansion of the Company's PI3Ka franchise with the planned announcement of a pan-mutant selective development candidate in Q2 2025

-- $96.7M in cash and cash equivalents expected to be sufficient to fund operations through multiple anticipated milestones into Q4 2026

BOULDER, Colo., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnKure Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OKUR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel precision medicines in oncology, today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and provided business highlights.

“OnKure looks to define a new standard of performance for precision targeted agents. We designed OKI-219 and our ongoing PIKture-01 trial to set a high bar for achieving considerable selectivity in targeting oncogenic PI3KαH1047R. Late last year, we announced preliminary data that showed OKI-219 was well tolerated across all dose levels, allowing us to complete the dose escalation portion of the study up to 1500 mg BID. We anticipate presenting a mature clinical update in the second half of 2025 that could demonstrate a clear and meaningful benefit in treating this very challenging patient population. This exciting next step in our program would further solidify OnKure's place as a leader in developing PI3Ka inhibitors,” said Nick Saccomano, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of OnKure.

“Building on the advancement of our initial candidate, our research and development team is advancing towards a second development candidate in the second quarter of 2025; a true pan-mutant inhibitor with a selectivity profile that augurs well for rendering all major PI3Ka mutants actionable.”

Business Highlights and Upcoming Anticipated Milestones

PIKture-01 trial Part A Monotherapy – The Company has completed dose escalating and closed enrollment in Part A with dose limiting toxicities observed in only one patient to date and at the highest dose level. OnKure expects to provide a mature clinical update in the second half of 2025.

OnKure previously announced encouraging preliminary safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetic (“PK”) data from the part A single-agent arm of the PIKture-01 trial, with a data cut-off of October 28, 2024. These preliminary data showed OKI-219 was well tolerated across all dose levels, with no hyperglycemia, stomatitis, or rash observed. Additionally, only grade 1 treatment-related adverse events (“TRAEs”) were reported with no dose interruptions, delays, reductions, or discontinuations reported for any adverse events.



PIKture-01 Part B Fulvestrant Combination – OnKure is actively enrolling patients in Part B of the PIKture-01 trial, evaluating OKI-219 in combination with fulvestrant in patients with PI3KαH1047R mutated HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer. The Company is nearing the end of the dose escalation portion of Part B, with no dose limiting toxicities observed to date. OnKure expects to report initial combination data with fulvestrant in the second half of 2025. It is anticipated that the dose escalation portion of Part B will be completed at the time of the presentation.

Pan-mutant Program – OnKure believes that to be truly“pan-mutant”, a candidate should be highly selective against each of the most common PI3Ka mutations with a favorable safety and tolerability profile. OnKure is targeting approximately 10-fold selectivity against each of the most common mutations (PI3KαH1047X, PI3KαE542K, and PI3KαE545K) over wild type with its pan-mutant development candidate, which it expects to announce in the second quarter of 2025.



First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Cash and cash equivalents were approximately $96.7 million as of March 31, 2025.

Research and development (R&D) expenses were $13.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared with $8.6 million for the first quarter of 2024. The increase in R&D expenses was primarily due to increases in personnel-related costs, including share-based compensation charges, clinical trial and outsourced manufacturing expenses, and outsourced research as OnKure seeks to advance multiple programs.

General and Administrative (G&A) expenses were $4.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared with $1.3 million for the first quarter of 2024. The increase in G&A expenses was primarily due to increased personnel-related costs, including share-based compensation charges, and increases in legal expenses, board, consulting, and other professional service fees.

Net loss and net loss per share for the first quarter of 2025 were $15.9 million and $1.19 per share, compared with $9.5 million, and $30.37 per share, for the first quarter of 2024.

About OnKure Therapeutics

OnKure Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OKUR) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of best-in-class precision medicines that target biologically validated drivers of cancers that are underserved by available therapies. Using a structure-based drug design platform, OnKure is building a pipeline of tumor-agnostic candidates that are designed to achieve optimal efficacy and tolerability. OnKure is currently developing OKI-219, a selective PI3KαH1047R inhibitor, as its lead program. OnKure aims to become a leader in targeting oncogenic PI3Kα and has multiple programs designed to enable best-in-class targeting of this key oncogene.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and plans, and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements regarding industry trends, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the potential of, and expectations regarding, OnKure's current and potential future product candidates and programs, including OKI-219 and the pan-mutant program; OnKure's ability to advance additional programs; expected milestones and timing of such milestones, including additional data for OKI-219 from the PIKture-01 trial, anticipated development candidate announcements and advancement of OnKure's discovery stage programs; and statements regarding OnKure's financial position, including its liquidity, cash runway and the sufficiency of its cash resources. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as“estimate,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potentially”“will” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions.

