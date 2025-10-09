GCO Hosts Media Campaign Management Course

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Government Communications Office (GCO) organised a training course titled Media Campaign Management from October 5-9.

The program brought together communication and media specialists across government and semi-government entities.

The program, part of a series of training initiatives organised by the GCO, aims to develop the capabilities of national professionals and enhance their practical experience in the strategic planning and management of media campaigns in line with international best practices. A total of 25 communication and media specialists from 19 government and semi-government entities took part in the course.

"This program reflects the GCO's commitment to developing national talent and equipping them with the skills to keep pace with rapid advances in the communications field," said Director of the GCO Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor Al-Thani. "It provides participants with practical tools for planning and managing media campaigns effectively, helping to enhance the quality and credibility of public messaging."

HE Sheikh Jassim emphasised the value of ongoing training initiatives in strengthening cooperation across the communications sector, noting: "These programs are a strategic investment in human capital and the development of national talent, contributing to enhancing the efficiency of professionals working in the communications sector. This aligns with the Third National Development Strategy's goal of building outstanding government institutions that continuously improve their services for the public good and keep pace with the State's ambitions in performance and innovation."

"Excellence in media campaign management also supports Qatar's efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by highlighting government initiatives and projects that drive economic, social, human and environmental development. This, in turn, raises public awareness of the importance of contributing to these goals. Without a doubt, professional and responsible media remain a cornerstone in achieving the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030 and showcasing the nation's standing regionally and internationally, His Excellency added.

The program covered a range of key topics, including media planning, defining media campaigns, public relations fundamentals and objectives, effective media messaging, and the importance of identity and marketing in public relations. It also explored strategic campaign planning and audience engagement.

Participants received hands-on training on developing model media campaigns, understanding the relationship between marketing and public relations, distinguishing between campaign types and components, and reviewing the latest global trends in the field.

This program is part of the GCO's continuous efforts to support and empower national talent, enhance their skills, and advance the State's communication ecosystem, reaffirming Qatar's leadership in government communication and contributing to the achievement of the goals set out in the Third National Development Strategy.