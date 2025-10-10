Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
First Solar Thermal Plant Launches In Gobi Desert

2025-10-10 12:04:43
(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

China has officially launched its first solar thermal power plant in the Gobi Desert, according to the South China Morning Post, Azernews reports.

The plant was developed by the state-owned China Three Gorges Corporation and features an innovative design consisting of 27,000 mirrors that focus sunlight onto two towering structures. These towers stand about 200 meters tall and are positioned roughly 1,000 meters apart - a pioneering setup in solar thermal technology.

This system generates heat at temperatures reaching around 570 degrees Celsius, which is used to produce steam to drive turbines that generate electricity. Engineers highlight that this design allows the plant to continue producing energy even after sunset or during cloudy conditions, enhancing reliability.

China Three Gorges Corporation explained that having two towers optimizes the plant's efficiency. One tower operates in the morning and the other in the afternoon, boosting overall efficiency by approximately 25% compared to traditional single-tower systems. This dual-tower approach also reduces the number of mirrors required, lowering project costs.

Experts believe this technology holds significant potential for advancing China's“green” energy sector. Currently, there are 21 commercial solar thermal power plants in operation across the country, collectively generating over 1.5 million kilowatts of clean energy.

The Gobi Desert's vast and sunny landscape makes it an ideal location for large-scale solar projects, helping China harness renewable energy while reducing its carbon footprint and moving closer to its ambitious carbon neutrality goals.

