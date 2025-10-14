Digital Infrastructure Will Go A Long Way To Meet India's AI Goals: Ashwini Vaishnaw
The announcement came at the Bharat AI Shakti event in the national capital, a pre-event to the India-AI Impact Summit 2026.
“This digital infrastructure will go a long way in meeting the goals of our India AI mission. AI services are emerging as a new category in our digital economy, and this facility will help develop our youth for AI services,” Vaishnaw said.
“I would also like to thank the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving us this vision of using technology in every walk of life,” he added.
“I would like the industry to help re-skill and upskill our IT professionals in a major way and thank Google for making this a major part of their agenda,” the Union Minister mentioned.
The new AI hub will bring together Google's full AI stack, including advanced AI infrastructure, data centre capacity, large-scale energy sources, and an expanded fiber-optic network.
With an investment of approximately $15 billion over five years (2026-2030), it is Google's largest investment in India to date.
According to an analysis commissioned by Google and conducted by Access Partnership, the AI hub is expected to generate at least $15 billion in American GDP over the next five years.
This growth will come from increased cloud and AI adoption, as well as the involvement of US talent and resources in developing and operating the hub.
N. Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, said the project marked a“new chapter in India's digital transformation journey” and highlighted the state's role in hosting India's first gigawatt-scale data center and Google's first AI hub in the country.
Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, described the AI hub as a“landmark investment in India's digital future,” adding that it would help businesses innovate faster and create opportunities for inclusive growth.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Xdata Group Named Among The Top 66 Saas Innovators In Techround's 2025 List
- Cregis And Kucoin Host Institutional Web3 Forum Discussing Industry Trends And Opportunities
- Tappalpha's Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million In AUM
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
CommentsNo comment