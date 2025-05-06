403
Russia, US make fresh inmate exchange
(MENAFN) Russia and the United States have carried out another prisoner exchange, this time in Abu Dhabi, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal citing CIA officials. The swap involved Russia releasing Ksenia Karelina, a dual US-Russian citizen convicted of treason for donating to a charity that supported Ukraine’s military. In return, the US freed Arthur Petrov, a German-Russian national accused of illegally exporting sensitive American microelectronics intended for the Russian military.
Karelina, a 34-year-old ballet dancer, had been sentenced to 12 years in prison after donating around $50 to a US-based organization aiding Ukraine. Petrov, 33, was arrested in Cyprus in 2023 at the request of US authorities, who charged him with smuggling, wire fraud, and laundering money as part of an export scheme.
This latest exchange took place as US and Russian delegations met in Istanbul for confidential discussions aimed at improving diplomatic relations, including easing restrictions on embassy operations.
CIA Director John Ratcliffe praised the agency’s efforts, crediting President Donald Trump for securing Karelina’s release and thanking the UAE for facilitating the deal. A CIA spokesperson noted that despite ongoing tensions with Moscow, maintaining open communication channels remains crucial. She also acknowledged that other Americans are still detained in Russia, but called the swap a “positive step.”
The last such exchange occurred in February when Russia released Marc Fogel, a former US embassy worker convicted of drug possession, in return for Aleksandr Vinnik, a Russian IT specialist accused by the US of cybercrime and financial offenses.
