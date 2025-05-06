Cloudflare To Showcase Future Of Cybersecurity At GISEC GLOBAL 2025

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, today announced its participation as a Gold Sponsor at GISEC GLOBAL 2025, the region's premier cybersecurity event, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from May 06–08, 2025. At, Cloudflare will demonstrate how its Connectivity Cloud is redefining cybersecurity by offering unparalleled protection, speed, and reliability to businesses of all sizes, and public sector organizations. The company will also showcase its latest portfolio of products and solutions designed to empower businesses to take back control of their technology and security environments – streamlining complexity and enhancing visibility across on-premises infrastructure, public clouds, SaaS platforms, and the open Internet.

In a time where digital threats are evolving rapidly, Cloudflare continues to invest in cutting-edge technology that enables businesses to build, scale, and secure digital operations. GISEC 2025 attendees will get a first-hand look at Cloudflare's Zero Trust platform, AI-native security innovations, Developer Platform, and DDoS mitigation capabilities, all engineered to meet the security demands of modern enterprises.

“As cyber threats become more sophisticated and the region experiences a surge in digital adoption, Cloudflare is committed to enabling secure, resilient, and fast digital experiences,” said Bashar Bashaireh, AVP, Middle East, Türkiye & North Africa at Cloudflare.“Our presence at GISEC reflects our commitment to helping organizations across the Middle East stay ahead of evolving threats, build more secure architectures, and embrace digital transformation with confidence.”

Highlights at GISEC GLOBAL 2025:



Zero Trust Access & AI-native Security Tools At Security Week 2025, Cloudflare introduced significant advancements to its Zero Trust suite, including Browser Isolation improvements, phishing-resistant authentication, and AI-powered threat detection – making Zero Trust easier to deploy and more powerful for global teams.

Unmatched DDoS Protection According to Cloudflare's Q1 2025 DDoS Threat Report, the company mitigated over 5 million DDoS attacks, up 358% YoY. Cloudflare blocked 4.8 billion packets per second (Bpps) attacks, 52% higher than the previous benchmark, and separately defended against a massive 6.5 terabits-per-second (Tbps) flood, matching the highest bandwidth attacks ever reported. Cloudflare will showcase its automated mitigation system, capable of stopping attacks in under 3 seconds, and how its 1.5 Tbps+ edge network ensures constant protection.

Developer Innovation & Workers AI At Developer Week in April, Cloudflare unveiled Workers AI Templates, enhanced observability tooling, and WebSocket support, giving developers faster paths to building secure, scalable applications. The Workers AI platform, now running on GPUs in 180+ cities, empowers organizations to deploy low-latency, inference-ready AI apps globally.

Regional Cybersecurity Landscape Cloudflare's recent Middle East & Turkey Security Report highlights that 73% of businesses in the region expect an increase in cyberattacks in 2025, yet 60% feel underprepared. Cloudflare's regional presence and capabilities help bridge this gap with cloud-native solutions built for modern threats. Ecosystem Expansion Through Strategic Partnerships

Cloudflare is collaborating with Diligent and Qualys to power a next-generation cyber risk reporting solution-transforming how boards and executive teams gain visibility into cybersecurity posture.

As organizations across the Middle East accelerate cloud adoption and digital transformation, Cloudflare remains a trusted partner in securing networks, web applications, and APIs. The company's global edge network ensures performance and compliance, while innovations in SASE and AI inference help customers stay resilient and competitive.

Cloudflare invites GISEC attendees to visit Booth C100 in Hall 7 for in-depth demos, expert sessions, and conversations on how to build cyber-resilient infrastructures for the future.







Bashar Bashaireh, AVP Middle East, Türkiye & North Africa at Cloudflare

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) is the leading connectivity cloud company on a mission to help build a better Internet. It empowers organizations to make their employees, applications and networks faster and more secure everywhere, while reducing complexity and cost. Cloudflare's connectivity cloud delivers the most full-featured, unified platform of cloud-native products and developer tools, so any organization can gain the control they need to work, develop, and accelerate their business.

Powered by one of the world's largest and most interconnected networks, Cloudflare blocks billions of threats online for its customers every day. It is trusted by millions of organizations – from the largest brands to entrepreneurs and small businesses to nonprofits, humanitarian groups, and governments across the globe.

