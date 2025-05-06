PXM Firm Ntara Expands Leadership Team With Multiple Promotions

Ntara wordmark in black underlined

JOHNSON CITY, TN, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ntara, a leading Product Experience Management (PXM) consulting and implementation firm, promoted several tenured employees into leadership roles this week. This follows a private equity firm partnership announced in March.“These promotions are in response to the growth of PXM, PIM, and DAM, even in the face of uncertain economic times,” says Andy Didyk, Ntara CEO.“I'm thrilled to promote these five people from within the company. We look forward to the growth this will enable for Ntara in the near and long-term.”Ntara is expanding its executive leadership team (ELT), with three new members joining Didyk; Shane McCown, COO and President of Ntara GT; and Lynn Hewa, Director, Finance.Justin Alvis, an 11-year Ntara veteran, joins the ELT as the new VP, Sales. In his previous role as a senior account director, Alvis helped develop and implement PXM strategies for global corporations. In his new role, Alvis will lead Ntara's sales organization.David Norvell joins the ELT as VP, Engineering. He began at Ntara as a developer in 2012 and has played an integral role in the company's growth in PIM and DAM. In his new role, Norvell will oversee the broader engineering practice, including Ntara's PIM and DAM centers of excellence.Jenn Woods just celebrated her seventh anniversary with Ntara. She joined the company as a project manager and has been progressively promoted throughout her tenure. As Ntara's new VP, Operations & PMO, Woods will now oversee all of Ntara's operations, including the project management practice.Ntara is also growing its extended leadership team. Existing members of this team include Rodolfo Espina, Director, Ntara GT; Aaron Jestrab, Solutions Engineer & Manager, Business Analysts; Staci Schubert, Human Resources Manager & Recruiter; and Don Fischer, Development Manager.Zach Helbert is new to the leadership team. He has been an Ntara team member for 10 years, first as an analyst and then as a business analyst before joining the Solutions Engineering team. In his new role as Manager, Solutions Engineering, Helbert will oversee this discipline at Ntara.Eric Appell is also new to the leadership team as Ntara's newly appointed Manager, DAM Practice. He joined the firm a year and a half ago after a career on the client side. Appell's experience has contributed greatly to scaling Ntara's DAM practice. In his new role, he will lead Ntara's DAM-focused solutions engineers and DAM specialists.“These promotions reflect years of dedication in making Ntara the best PXM provider for our clients, from each team member,” said McCown.“We are excited to have them on the leadership team, each directing with a unique view of the business.”About NtaraNtara consults on and implements PIM, DAM, and digital commerce software. They are leaders in product experience management (PXM) strategy and integration for manufacturers, brands, distributors, and retailers. Ntara's services include primary research and PXM roadmapping, architecting, implementation, integration, and customization. They also provide full-service support for long-term PXM strategy. Learn more at Ntara .

