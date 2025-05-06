Tradingblock Introduces Disruptive My IPO Platform, Giving Investors Greater Access To Initial Public Offerings

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In addition to traditional brokerage accounts, My IPO makes it simple and cost-effective for U.S. investors to invest in Offerings through retirement accounts-including Traditional, Roth, and Simplified Employee Pension (SEP) IRAs.

Whereas investing in IPOs has traditionally been reserved for investment banking clients, institutional investors or the wealthy, My IPO democratizes access by providing a marketplace of select IPOs and other Offerings to a broad range of potential investors.

"Investing in IPOs should not be exclusive to the wealthy or those who have privileged access to such Offerings," said Joel Vanderhoof, President, My IPO Investment Banking. "My IPO levels the playing field and allows investors of all kinds to purchase shares of some of the most exciting companies going public. The launch of this unique platform is yet another sign of TradingBlock's commitment to providing equal access to wealth creation tools."

My IPO empowers individual investors to participate in IPOs and invest in companies at the offering price before they begin trading on public exchanges. The platform reduces paperwork and lowers costs associated with investing in and trading IPOs. It also eliminates the potentially substantial time-risk connected to transferring Offering shares from a transfer agent to a brokerage account after public trading begins.

Through My IPO, investors have easier access to participate in Regulation A+ Offerings, which companies use to broadly market to both non-accredited and accredited investors without the full commitment of a traditional IPO.

"By giving everyday investors the tools and opportunities to participate in Offerings that were previously out of reach, we are redefining the investment landscape," Vanderhoof said. "My IPO is a game changer."

The introduction of My IPO follows TradingBlock's release of their fully customizable trading dashboard and mobile app, which deliver professional-grade trading tools to retail investors. The platform allows traders of all levels to tailor their trading experience as their needs change or become more sophisticated over time. In April, TradingBlock also launched the TradingBlock Learning Hub , a growing library of educational resources for engaged investors and options-curious traders who want to learn how to use options effectively.

For companies interested in raising capital on the My IPO platform, please contact Joel Vanderhoof at [email protected] .

For investors interested in registering to gain access to new Offerings, or to view the platform's most recent Offerings, visit MyIPO .

About TradingBlock

TradingBlock is a FINRA-member broker-dealer and comprehensive trading technology platform and brokerage solutions provider launched in 2003 and headquartered in Chicago. Made for the way you trade, TradingBlock offers highly customizable trading tools across three lines of business serving sophisticated individual traders, small institutions, hedge funds and asset managers, and independent RIA firms. When it comes to building, implementing, and supporting custom trading technology, TradingBlock provides customers with a top-tier brokerage team that can meet their unique and evolving demands, through a platform that seamlessly integrates options trading. TradingBlock is a member of FINRA , SIPC and NFA . For more information, visit tradingblock .

Media Contact

Brandon Blackwell

Haven Tower

[email protected]

424-317-4868

SOURCE TradingBlock