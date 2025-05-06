Continuent Releases Tungsten Cluster V8, Expanding Enterprise-Grade Mysql High Availability With Powerful New Features And Tools

New release includes nearly 30 new features, enhanced API support and advanced performance optimizations

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuent , a leading provider of solutions for business-critical applications using MySQL and MariaDB databases, featuring cluster management, data replication and connectivity, today announced the general availability of Tungsten Cluster version 8 (Tungsten v8), a major release designed to further simplify, secure and scale MySQL high-availability and disaster recovery infrastructure. With more than 30 new features, 40 bug fixes and expanded compatibility with MySQL 8.4, Tungsten v8 delivers enhanced automation, improved performance and a new generation of command-line and API tooling.

"Our customers-including SaaS companies, global e-commerce platforms, financial services and telecom solution providers and large enterprises -depend on Tungsten Cluster to keep their mission-critical MySQL and MariaDB databases online 24/7, whether on-prem, in the cloud or spanning both," said Eero Teerikorpi, Founder and CEO of Continuent. "With Tungsten version 8, we've made the system even smarter, more secure and more efficient by enhancing stability, automation, monitoring and compatibility with newer MySQL versions. Whether it's ensuring zero downtime during maintenance, supporting cross-cloud deployments or simplifying compliance, Tungsten v8 helps our users do more with less effort."

Tungsten Cluster version 7 introduced hybrid cloud scaling and flexible topologies for always-on operations across sites and regions. With v8, Tungsten Cluster introduces new operational and compatibility improvements that strengthen its position as the go-to solution for MySQL at scale. Key features include:



Easier Setup and Smarter Automation: With expanded command-line and API tools, Tungsten v8 makes it faster to set up and automate everything, from system configurations to diagnostics. New commands also simplify how teams manage settings and track the health of their systems, helping them respond to issues before they cause problems.



Stronger Security and Better Compatibility: Fully compatible with the latest MySQL 8.4, v8 uses an upgraded logging system for safer, more secure monitoring. To avoid slowdowns, new safeguards prevent clusters from being overwhelmed by traffic. A smarter internal engine helps the system respond faster and more intelligently to changing conditions.



Faster and More Reliable Performance: When a system is under heavy load, v8 keeps things moving. Core clustering services now get priority access to processing power, which helps reduce lag. Improved database provisioning tools enable faster and more accurate recovery in the event of a node failure.

Improved Tools for Everyday Use: Day-to-day tasks are easier with updates that support more complex database names and provide improved diagnostics. Whether checking system status, applying updates or using the REST API to monitor large environments, the tools deliver more accurate and useful data, helping IT teams keep databases online and up to date.

Tungsten Cluster v8 is now generally available. Existing customers can upgrade through the Continuent Support Portal. To learn more, visit .

About Continuent

Continuent is a leading provider of solutions for business-critical applications using MySQL and MariaDB databases, including cluster management, replication, and connectivity. Driving the deployment and management of open-source MySQL databases at scale, Continuent supports continuous global database operations with commercial-grade high availability, best-in-class disaster recovery, and seamless data distribution across multiple geographic regions. Whether on-premises, hybrid-cloud or multi-cloud, Continuent facilitates the integration of MySQL databases with various cloud platforms, ensuring optimal reliability and scalability in cloud-based deployments. Continuent safeguards more than $25 billion of its customers' combined revenue, handling billions of transactions each year by SaaS applications, e-commerce platforms, financial services and telecom solutions. With roots in Finland and based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Continuent is trusted by Fortune 500 companies in North America and Europe across a wide range of industries, since 2004. For more information, visit contacts:

Michael Tebo

Gabriel Marketing Group (for Continuent)

Phone: (703) 829-6089

Email: href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#82efebe1eae3e7eef6c2e5e3e0f0ebe7eeefe3f0e9e7f6ebece5ace1edef" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">[email protected

SOURCE Continuent

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED