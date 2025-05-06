MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AMERICA'S FIRST FLAVORED TEA

Fairfield, Connecticut, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bigelow Tea celebrates 80 years of "Constant Comment"® , the iconic blend that launched America's first specialty tea company in 1945. As a third-generation, family and woman-owned business , Bigelow Tea continues to produce and celebrate the very product that first brought the company recognition eight decades ago.

Since its creation in Ruth Campbell Bigelow's New York City kitchen,“Constant Comment,” with its distinctive blend of black tea, orange rind, and aromatic spices, has grown from a homemade recipe into the cornerstone of the #1 tea company in the United States. The story began when Ruth, determined to craft a tea with exceptional flavor, spent weeks experimenting before sharing her unique blend with friends. Their enthusiastic feedback was a source of constant comments, which inspired the tea's name. This delicious blend not only launched a family business but also revolutionized the American tea market by introducing flavored tea to consumers.

Rooted in quality , care, and innovation , Cindi Bigelow , the third-generation president and CEO, proudly carries forward the legacy of her grandmother and father, ensuring every cup of“Constant Comment”® and the Bigelow Tea business reflect her family's original recipe, their deep passion for tea, and their unwavering commitment to doing the right thing.

Through three generations of family leadership, Bigelow Tea now produces over 150 flavors including its original flagship blend. The innovative foil overwrap, invented by second-generation CEO David C. Bigelow , ensures every cup retains its freshness and full flavor, delivering the same exceptional experience in every cup. Available in classic black tea , decaffeinated , and green tea variations, "Constant Comment” continues to bring family and friends together.

"Eighty years ago, my grandmother created something truly special," says Cindi Bigelow. "What started as an experiment, inspired by an early colonial recipe, has grown into an American tradition passed down through generations. Our 80th anniversary is not only a celebration of our past but also a reflection of our ongoing commitment to creating 2.3 billion cups of joy each year," adds Cindi.

About Bigelow Tea Company

Based in Fairfield, CT and 100% family and woman-owned, the Bigelow Tea Company pioneered the specialty tea category 80 years ago. The third-generation company takes pride in its heritage and successful growth from a one-product, entrepreneurial venture into America's #1 leading tea company brand. Producing over 2.3 billion tea bags annually in the company's three blending and packaging facilities in the U.S., Bigelow Tea lines includes more than 150 varieties of Flavore , Traditional , Green , Herbal , Decaffeinated, steep by Bigelow Organic , Bigelow Benefits Wellness teas and Bigelow Botanicals Cold Water Infusion including its flagship specialty tea flavor, “Constant Comment” ®, an all-time American favorite. Bigelow Tea products are available nationwide and internationally as well as on

Attachment

Bigelow Tea's "Constant Comment"

CONTACT: Bigelow Tea ...