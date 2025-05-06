Multibank Group To Tokenize $3 Billion In Real Estate Assets With MAG As It Readies To Launch $MBG

MultiBank Group , the world's largest financial derivatives institution, has signed a historic $3 billion tokenization agreement MAG Lifestyle Development , the leading real estate developer in the UAE, and

The partnership will bring MAG's high-value real estate developments - The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Dubai, Creekside, which is part of the Keturah Resort, and Keturah Reserve - onto the blockchain, making them available to global investors via fully regulated RWA marketplace. Once launched, holders of the RWA assets will be able to earn yield distributed daily on the MultiBank.io platform.

The $MBG token will power access, staking, fee payments, and platform engagement, positioning it as the infrastructure layer behind institutional-grade digital asset offerings.

As part of the agreement, MAG will provide its premium real estate inventory for tokenization, while Mavryk will deliver the blockchain infrastructure to support on-chain asset issuance and DeFi integrations. MultiBank Group will oversee regulatory compliance, secondary market liquidity, and platform governance - all reinforced by the $MBG token's multi-layered utility.

With a buyback-and-burn model tied to platform revenues and staking rewards designed to incentivize long-term engagement, MultiBank Group provides tangible value for both retail and institutional users. From discounted fees and VIP tiers to launchpad access and real-world asset exposure, the $MBG token is engineered to reward participation and drive ecosystem demand.

The initial tokenization of $3 billion is just the beginning. The platform is built to scale up to $10 billion in assets, setting the stage for a new era of programmable ownership and compliant digital investing - with $MBG at its foundation

Legal Disclaimer

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Dubai, Creekside, are not owned, developed, or sold by The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC or its affiliates (“Ritz-Carlton”). MAG of Life FZ-LLC uses The Ritz-Carlton marks under a license from Ritz-Carlton, which has not confirmed the accuracy of any of the statements or representations made herein.

About MultiBank Group

, established in California, USA in 2005, is a global leader in financial derivatives, serving over 2 million clients across 100 countries, and boasts a trading volume that exceeds $35 billion per day during the first 4 days in April 2025. Renowned for its innovative trading solutions, robust regulatory compliance, and exceptional customer service, the Group offers an array of brokerage services and asset management solutions. It is regulated across five continents by 17 of the most reputable financial authorities globally. The Group's award-winning trading platforms offer up to 500:1 leverage on a diverse range of products, including Forex, Metals, Shares, Commodities, Indices, and Cryptocurrencies. MultiBank Group has received over 70 financial awards recognizing its trading excellence and regulatory compliance. For more information, users can visit MultiBank Group's

