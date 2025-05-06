403
Ukraine Reportedly Launches Significant Drone Attack on Russia
(MENAFN) Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported that a significant drone attack, involving 19 Ukrainian drones, targeted the Russian capital overnight. While Sobyanin stated there were no major casualties or damage, footage circulated by Russian media showed debris from a drone impacting a residential building on Kashirskoye Highway in southern Moscow.
Conflicting reports emerged concerning a fire and explosion at a residential building in southwest Moscow, with some media outlets claiming three fatalities. However, it remains unconfirmed whether this incident is related to the drone attacks.
The Russian Defense Ministry issued a separate statement, claiming that a total of 105 Ukrainian drones were either intercepted or disabled across multiple regions, including Bryansk, Voronezh, and Moscow.
As a precautionary measure, several airports, including those in Moscow, Samara, Kaluga, Volgograd, and Saratov, temporarily halted operations.
The drone attacks come shortly after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that he could not guarantee the safety of foreign leaders planning to attend events in Moscow commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany.
