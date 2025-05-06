Al Duhail, Al Rayyan Book Quarter-Final Spots

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Duhail and Al Rayyan set up an intriguing Amir Cup quarter-final showdown after securing victories in their respective Round of 16 matches yesterday.

Michael Olunga struck twice to guide Al Duhail to a 4-2 win over Second Division champions Al Sailiya, while Al Rayyan staged a comeback to defeat a spirited Lusail side by the same scoreline to advance in the prestigious tournament.

Al Duhail looked in ruthless form at Khalifa International Stadium, with captain Almoez Ali striking the post early in the match.

Despite dominating possession, Al Duhail had to wait until the 25th minute for the breakthrough. Bourigeaud Benjamin calmly converted from the spot after a VAR review awarded a penalty, with Diogo Fonseca Amaro penalised for impeding Almoez during a corner.

Six minutes later, Karim Boudiaf doubled the lead, firing a low shot into the left corner from outside the box.

In the 37th minute, Almoez turned provider, delivering a pinpoint cross that Michael Olunga headed in for Al Duhail's third.

The Kenyan striker added his second just five minutes later, volleying home from close range off a Homam Al Amin delivery to make it 4-0 before halftime Sailiya captain Mohamed Benyettou led a spirited second-half fightback, scoring in the 58th minute and converting a penalty with 11 minutes remaining.

But it wasn't enough to stop Al Duhail, who held firm to book their place in the Amir Cup quarter-finals.

Later at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium, Mohamed Surag gave Al Rayyan an early lead in the second minute, capitalising on an error by goalkeeper Ahmed Hassan Mohamed and firing in from distance.

However, Lusail responded strongly as Balla Sangare equalised in the 11th minute with a penalty and stunned Al Rayyan further with a brilliant second goal from a tight angle on the left, finding the far side-netting in 19th minute.

Al Rayyan thought they had drawn level in the 36th minute through captain Abdelaziz Hatim, but his goal was disallowed for offside.

Roger Guedes eventually brought Al Rayyan level in the 53rd minute with a clinical finish from the center of the box, before Julian De Sart restored their lead in the 79th minute with a powerful strike from outside the area.

Adam Bareiro sealed the 4-2 victory in the first minute of stoppage time. His goal was initially ruled out for offside, but was confirmed after a VAR review.

Al Sadd begin title defence; Al Gharafa chase long-awaited glory

Meanwhile, defending champions Al Sadd will take on Al Kharaitiyat today at Al Thumama Stadium as they begin their quest for a record-extending 20th Amir Cup crown. The Wolves are in phenomenal domestic form, having clinched the Qatar Stars League (QSL) title and preparing for the Qatar Cup final against Al Duhail this Saturday.

Head coach Felix Sanchez insists his team remains hungry for more silverware.

“We've had a great season, but our motivation remains high. Our players are ready, and we must give our best to advance. Al Sadd are the reigning champions, and we aim to prove we can win it again,” Sanchez said at the pre-match press conference.

“We must give our best against Al Kharaitiyat to achieve victory and qualify for the quarter-finals.”

Al Kharaitiyat, who finished third in the Second Division, are hoping to spring a surprise against the Qatari giants.

“Facing Al Sadd is a special and difficult challenge. Despite recent setbacks, our players are eager to perform and show their quality,” said Al Kharaitiyat coach Rachid Tiberkanine.

“This match is a great opportunity to prove we deserved promotion, and I hope the team enjoys it and delivers a result we can be proud of.”

Earlier this evening, Al Gharafa face Al Khor at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium as they aim to end a long trophy drought, having last lifted the Amir Cup in 2012. The Cheetahs, led by coach Pedro Martins, finished third in the QSL and are targeting a title-winning run.

“The Amir Cup is a fresh opportunity for us. After finishing third in the league, we're determined to compete for the title,” said Martins.

“The players are focused, motivated, and optimistic. It's been years since Al Gharafa lifted a trophy-we're ready to change that, starting with our first match.”

Al Khor, relegated from the QSL after finishing bottom, are also eager to make a mark in the tournament.

“It's a tough match, but I believe in our players and their potential. Despite a difficult league season, we'll fight to prove ourselves and aim for a strong performance,” said head coach Salam Shaker.

AMIR CUP

Round of 16

Yesterday's Results

Al Duhail 4-2 Al Sailiya

Al Rayyan 4-2 Lusail

Today's Fixtures

Al Gharafa vs Al Khor at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium - 5:15pm

Al Sadd vs Al Kharaitiyat at Al Thumama Stadium - 8:15pm

