Vivek Dahiya Reveals How Shah Rukh Khan's Song ‘Main Yahaan Hoon’ Left A Lasting Imprint On His Heart

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Television actor Vivek Dahiya opened up about the profound emotional connection he has with Shah Rukh Khan's iconic song "Main Yahaan Hoon."

The actor shared how the track left a lasting imprint on his heart, resonating deeply with him on a personal level. Taking to Instagram, Vivek posted a video of himself in the car, where he is seen lip-syncing to the song from the film“Veer-Zaara.” Alongside the clip, he spoke about the song's powerful influence, revealing the lasting impact it has had on his emotional landscape.

Vivek Dahiya wrote,“About last night when I was travelling back from @hungamaott success party. At this hour, you will often find me cherishing this chapter of my life - my university days when Main Yahaan Hoon from Veer Zaara became more than just a song. It became a feeling. There's an ineffable charm in its melody, a quiet intensity in every word that still lingers within me. Yash Chopra's vision of love, so timeless and poetic paired with @iamsrk soulful portrayal, made this song a lasting imprint on my heart. It's not just music - it's a memory, a mood, and a reminder of how deeply art can move us.”

“Main Yahaan Hoon,” sung by Udit Narayan with lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar, features Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta.

Meanwhile, Vivek Dahiya often shares glimpses of both his personal and professional life on social media. Just a few days ago, he took to Instagram to post a leg workout video, revealing that he filmed it after completing a grueling set of 500 squats - a session that left him completely drained.

“Crushing leg workout end of the week! This routine came post 500 squats so I'm really DONE! (sic),” he wrote as the caption.

On the work front, Vivek has made a mark on television with popular shows such as“Yeh Hai Mohabbatein” and“Qayamat Ki Raat.” He also clinched victory in the dance reality show“Nach Baliye 8” in 2017. Recently, the actor shared that he has no intention of joining“Bigg Boss”, the much-talked-about reality show hosted by Salman Khan.