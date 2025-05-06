403
Moscow says tariffs are ‘traditional way of doing business’ for US
(MENAFN) The recent surge in U.S. tariffs reflects Washington’s usual trade strategy, according to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. She noted that while such measures are standard practice for the U.S., they come as a shock to many other countries. Her remarks followed President Donald Trump’s latest wave of tariff hikes targeting multiple nations to address trade imbalances and encourage domestic production.
Russia was not included in the new tariffs, with the White House stating that existing sanctions have already effectively halted trade between the two countries. Commenting on the situation via Telegram, Zakharova likened the rapid-fire tariff changes to a fast-paced American auction, sharing a humorous video to emphasize her point.
Since Trump returned to office in January, tariffs have sharply escalated. By April 9, duties on Chinese imports had climbed to a total of 104%, following successive increases earlier in the year. After China responded with a 34% tariff on U.S. goods, Trump imposed an additional 50%, triggering strong pushback from Beijing, which vowed to continue resisting the pressure.
In addition to China, the U.S. also rolled out country-specific tariffs: 20% on EU goods, 24% on Japanese imports, 25% on South Korean products, 26% from India, and 46% from Vietnam. These were added to a general 10% import tariff that took effect on April 5. European leaders have condemned the tariffs, calling them a serious threat to the global economy.
Despite mounting criticism, Trump defended the strategy at a White House briefing, claiming the tariffs were generating $2 billion daily and that over 70 countries were seeking trade deals with the U.S. He promised the nation would soon become “very rich again.”
However, economists have warned that the tariffs could lead to higher consumer prices and increase the risk of a global trade slowdown. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer accused Trump of putting the country on the path to a recession and urged legislation to limit presidential tariff powers—an initiative Trump vowed to veto.
