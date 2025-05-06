403
UN Chief Cautions Against Military Action as India-Pakistan Tensions Soar
(MENAFN) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has cautioned against military action as a resolution to the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, stating firmly, "Make no mistake: A military solution is no solution." In a press briefing on Monday, Guterres highlighted the concerning state of affairs, noting, "Tensions between India and Pakistan are at their highest in years."
Expressing his distress over the deteriorating relations, he added, "And so it pains me to see relations reaching a boiling point."
Guterres once again voiced his strong condemnation of the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 and extended his condolences to the families of the victims, asserting, "Targeting civilians is unacceptable -- and those responsible must be brought to justice through credible and lawful means."
The UN chief emphasized the crucial need for de-escalation, stressing that it was essential, "especially at this critical hour, to avoid a military confrontation that could easily spin out of control," and that "now is the time for maximum restraint and stepping back from the brink."
He further revealed his ongoing diplomatic engagement with both nations, stating, "That has been my message in my ongoing outreach with both countries."
Guterres reiterated the United Nations' readiness to assist in fostering peace, offering his good offices to both India and Pakistan, saying, "The United Nations stands ready to support any initiative that promotes de-escalation, diplomacy, and a renewed commitment to peace."
The current surge in tensions between India and Pakistan is a direct consequence of the deadly attack on tourists in Pahalgam, situated in Indian-controlled Kashmir, on April 22.
