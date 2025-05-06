403
Gulf AI leading firm moves into US amid tech competition
(MENAFN) The UAE-based artificial intelligence company G42, supported by Abu Dhabi's state-owned Mubadala investment firm, is planning to expand into the United States, according to Financial Times reports citing corporate filings. The company intends to invest tens of billions of dollars to establish a presence in the US market.
While the US has long dominated the AI and semiconductor sectors, other nations are increasingly focusing on developing their own AI technologies and chips to compete globally.
A G42 representative confirmed to FT that the company is "committed to the USA market expansion and has established a legal entity towards that strategy." G42 is chaired by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the UAE's national security adviser, who has led the country's efforts to diversify its economy through AI advancements.
In April 2024, Microsoft announced a $1.5 billion investment in G42 for a minority stake in the company. G42 has also attracted investments from US entities, including Ray Dalio’s family office and private equity firm Silver Lake. Last year, G42 made the strategic decision to sever ties with Chinese hardware suppliers like Huawei, instead partnering with American firms to comply with US regulations.
In January 2025, the launch of DeepSeek in China raised questions about the continued dominance of US-based ChatGPT. DeepSeek has been a hit worldwide, becoming the most downloaded app in nearly 60 countries and offering a lower-cost alternative to ChatGPT.
Additionally, in March 2025, researchers in China introduced a new superconducting quantum computing prototype, said to be a million times faster than Google’s best quantum processors and quadrillion times more efficient than traditional supercomputers. Similarly, India is reportedly developing its own AI chip to reduce reliance on Western tech firms by 2027.
