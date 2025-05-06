Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Alberta PM Floats Potential Separation Vote Amidst Ottawa Tensions


2025-05-06 02:02:30
(MENAFN) Alberta's Premier Danielle Smith stated Monday that a referendum on the province separating from Canada could be held next year if residents successfully gather the necessary signatures for a citizen-initiated petition.

In a livestream address, Smith clarified, "To be clear from the outset, our government will not be putting a vote on separation from Canada on the referendum ballot."

She added, "If there is a successful citizen-led referendum petition that is able to gather the requisite number of signatures requesting such a question to be put on a referendum, our government will respect the democratic process and include that question on the 2026 provincial referendum ballot as well."

Premier Smith also announced the formation of a group tasked with negotiating with the Canadian federal government to eliminate laws hindering energy production.

She asserted, "We have the most abundant and accessible natural resources of any country on Earth, and yet we landlock them, sell what we do produce to a single customer to the south of us while enabling polluting dictatorships to eat our lunch."

