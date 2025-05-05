403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Jordan Condemns Attacks On Vital Civilian Facilities In Sudan
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, May 5 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Monday condemned targeting vital civilian facilities in Sudan's cities of Port Sudan and Kassala as "a violation of international humanitarian law and an escalation that threatens the security and stability of the region."
The Ministry's official spokesperson, Sufian Qudah, reaffirmed Jordan's support for, and solidarity with, the government and people of "the sisterly" Republic of Sudan, stressing support for efforts to resolve the Sudanese crisis and safeguard the country's security, stability, sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Amman, May 5 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Monday condemned targeting vital civilian facilities in Sudan's cities of Port Sudan and Kassala as "a violation of international humanitarian law and an escalation that threatens the security and stability of the region."
The Ministry's official spokesperson, Sufian Qudah, reaffirmed Jordan's support for, and solidarity with, the government and people of "the sisterly" Republic of Sudan, stressing support for efforts to resolve the Sudanese crisis and safeguard the country's security, stability, sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment