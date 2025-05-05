Jordan Condemns Attacks On Vital Civilian Facilities In Sudan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 5 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Monday condemned targeting vital civilian facilities in Sudan's cities of Port Sudan and Kassala as "a violation of international humanitarian law and an escalation that threatens the security and stability of the region."The Ministry's official spokesperson, Sufian Qudah, reaffirmed Jordan's support for, and solidarity with, the government and people of "the sisterly" Republic of Sudan, stressing support for efforts to resolve the Sudanese crisis and safeguard the country's security, stability, sovereignty and territorial integrity.