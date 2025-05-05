7 J&K Athletes Appear In Kabaddi Fresher Course At Jaipur

As per the reports reaching here, J&K athletes, who appeared in this course included Arshid Ahmed Rather, Ram Kumar, Gorav Kumar Dubey, Nahida Nabi, Firdous Ahmad Rather, Liaqat Ali Mir, Umer Rashid.

These athletes from Jammu and Kashmir have undergone All India Kabaddi Referree's Examination which will boost the Kabaddi game during officiating of matches in Jammu & Kashmir as Technical officials.

The president of the association, Anil Gupta, appreciated and welcomed the newly undergone Technical Officials in the Kabaddi family and hoped they will perform their duty with dedication and honesty in the welfare of Kabaddi game and particularly devote their time to officiating more.

