Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
7 J&K Athletes Appear In Kabaddi Fresher Course At Jaipur

7 J&K Athletes Appear In Kabaddi Fresher Course At Jaipur


2025-05-05 09:03:25
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- General Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Amateur Kabaddi Association, Kuldeep Kumar Gupta, informed that seven J&K athletes appeared in All India Kabaddi fresher course, conducted by Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI) at Jaipur, Rajasthan.

As per the reports reaching here, J&K athletes, who appeared in this course included Arshid Ahmed Rather, Ram Kumar, Gorav Kumar Dubey, Nahida Nabi, Firdous Ahmad Rather, Liaqat Ali Mir, Umer Rashid.

These athletes from Jammu and Kashmir have undergone All India Kabaddi Referree's Examination which will boost the Kabaddi game during officiating of matches in Jammu & Kashmir as Technical officials.

The president of the association, Anil Gupta, appreciated and welcomed the newly undergone Technical Officials in the Kabaddi family and hoped they will perform their duty with dedication and honesty in the welfare of Kabaddi game and particularly devote their time to officiating more.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Read Also Pulwama Youth First From J&K To Play In Pro Kabaddi League Kabaddi Takes India by Storm: The Sport's Remarkable Popularity Surge

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN05052025000215011059ID1109510961

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search