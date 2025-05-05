KCMA Spokesperson Comments On Situation Involving Journalist Who Reported On His Father's Declaration

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The spokesperson for the Kyiv City Military Administration, Yevhen Ievlev, commented on the situation with the journalist who wrote the article about his father's declaration, calling his reaction emotional.

Ievlev posted the post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

“These days, journalists of one of the publications released a material in which they questioned the declaration of my parents' family. And I allowed myself emotions towards the author of this material. Because I believe that the article mentioning my family is manipulative and emotionally colored. And this does not coincide with journalistic standards,” Ievlev wrote.

According to the spokesperson, his father, who served in the Armed Forces all his life, came to the defense of Ukraine to stop Russian aggression. He himself joined his father on February 26, 2022, and has been performing combat missions in the East for almost three years.

“My father is almost at the age limit for service - he continues to serve in the TSC and SP, in a literally frontline community,” the KCMA spokesman emphasized.

He admitted that he was offended by the published material.“Today's media want to“hype”, and this is harmful and painful. At the same time, understanding how the tools of provocation work, I perceived the communication with my colleague, the author of the article, as fake,” the spokesman said.

According to Ievlev, as a spokesperson, he was supposed to“extinguish conflicts, reduce misunderstandings, and resolve problematic issues,” but today he“failed to fulfill this task.”

Ievlev emphasized that he is in favor of constructive communication in the media community and hopes for understanding.

“As a citizen, I have the right to emotions. All the men in my family fought, lost their health and risked their lives for Ukraine. As a decent son, I have the right and will protect my parents from attempts to insult their honor and dignity,” he said.

Earlier, the publication“Vilne Radio” reported that its journalist Yevhen Vakulenko received threats from the KCMA spokesman Yevhen Ievlev after publishing a story about the declaration of a serviceman of the Pokrovsk Territorial center for recruitment and social support (TSC and SP), Serhiy Ievlev, who turned out to be his father. According to the publication, according to the military man's declaration, Serhiy Ievlev's wife owns a 2011 Toyota Land Cruiser SUV worth UAH 773,000. At the same time, according to the documents, his wife has no official income.

After the article was published, Vakulenko said, the KCMA spokesperson threatened him with physical violence and called him an enemy of the people who“sells trash content.” Regarding the SUV, Ievlev said that his father had been saving for it“for years.”

Vakulenko, according to him, offered Ievlev to comment on his father's wealth, but he refused, accusing the journalist of incompetence and an attempt to“formally save face.”