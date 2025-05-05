D.Law Nextgen Academy Expands With Launch Of Summer Internship Program For High School Students

A First Look Inside the Internship

Designed for current 11th and 12th grade students, the Summer Internship Program offers an invaluable opportunity to gain real-world experience at a plaintiff-side employment law firm. Taking place on-site at D.Law's Glendale office, the program introduces interns to a professional legal environment through a blend of interactive workshops and hands-on projects.

Interns will receive guidance on creating resumes and LinkedIn profiles, practice job interviews, gain a foundational understanding of employment rights, and hear directly from legal professionals during engaging Q&A sessions. Every aspect of the program is geared toward building workplace readiness and confidence-tools that will benefit students far beyond the summer.

A Mission of Mentorship

"The Summer Internship Program is about early exposure to empowerment," said Arsheen Qader, Director of the Internship Program. "We want high school students-especially those who may never have imagined a future in law-to see how capable and valued they already are. By giving them practical experience and connecting them with role models in the field, we're planting seeds that could grow into careers devoted to justice, advocacy, and impact."

Director of People and Culture Karen Daniel sees the internship as a natural extension of the firm's values. "We believe in sharing knowledge and fostering growth. This program is about investing in future advocates, regardless of how early they are in their journey," he said. "We want young people to know there's a place for them here-especially if they're passionate about fairness, justice, and standing up for others."

How to Apply

The Summer Internship Program is paid, and open to students currently in 11th and 12th grade. Applicants must submit a resume, an unofficial transcript, and a one-page cover letter explaining why they're a strong fit for the program.

More information on the Summer Internship Program is available at

Media Contact: Armen Petrosyan, [email protected]

SOURCE D.Law, Inc.