SANDALS RESORTS CELEBRATES MAY's Mvps WITH THE GREAT CARIBBEAN MAYCATION GIVEAWAY

"May is a month of gratitude and celebration – a time to honor the everyday champions who generously pour their hearts into everything they do. We're endlessly inspired by these incredible MVPs, and we're thrilled to say 'thank you' in the best way we know how: with a blissful Caribbean getaway full of sunshine, relaxation, and warm hospitality," said Sabrina Cendral, VP of Brand Marketing at Unique Vacations, Inc., affiliate of the worldwide representative of Sandals Resorts.

From Service to Serenity: Nominate an MVP

Available to enter from May 5 through May 31, 2025 and aligned with Mother's Day, Teacher Appreciation Week, National Nurses Week and Military Appreciation Month, Sandals Resorts will be taking nominations for MVPs, selecting five winners to enjoy a three-night getaway. Any adult can nominate a nurse, teacher, active or retired military and/or mother - including themselves, who they believe is deserving of a relaxing and luxurious Caribbean vacation. A respite from the everyday stresses of life, the winners will be treated to a butler suite complete with 24/7 service, unlimited wine and spirits, an array of unique dining venues to suit every craving and more.

To nominate someone for The Great Caribbean Maycation Giveaway, please visit and submit a form explaining why the nominee is a true MVP, deserving of a serene escape to the Caribbean. At the end of the month, Sandals will choose a random winner from each occupational category to win a vacation. Winners will be announced on Friday, June 6th.

Honoring Everyday Heroes: Special Discounts at Sandals Resorts

As an extension of this gratitude, from May 5 through May 18, 2025, teachers and medical professionals are invited to join military, first responders and FEMA in enjoying a 10% discount on all room categories at any Sandals Resort, for travel June 2025 through June 2027. This special offer recognizes the incredible dedication of these everyday heroes, offering them the opportunity to relax and recharge amidst the beauty of the Caribbean's pristine beaches and vibrant culture. To take advantage of the discount and book a stay at Sandals Resorts, please visit .

About Sandals® Resorts:

Family-owned Sandals® Resorts offers adults-only getaways that bring guests closer to the vibrancy, authenticity and spirit of the Caribbean. Pioneers of the all-inclusive vacation experience in the region, Sandals has 17 beachfront resorts in Jamaica, Antigua, Saint Lucia, The Bahamas, Barbados, Grenada, Curaçao, and Saint Vincent and The Grenadines, each reflecting the genuine vibe of its island home. From local food favorites and global flavors to butler service and signature suites, including the Caribbean's first Overwater Villas, Sandals makes it easy for guests to go all in on vacation mode. Beyond the resort gates, immersive destination experiences, like a newly piloted Island Inclusive dining program and MINI Coopers for island exploration, raise the bar on the all-inclusive vacation. Championing the region it calls home, Sandals demonstrates the transformative power of tourism and its impact on lives through its philanthropic arm, the Sandals Foundation. For more information, visit .

