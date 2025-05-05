University Of Calgary In Qatar Celebrates Almost Two Decades Of Excellence In Nursing Education Ahead Of Final Convocation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: For almost two decades, the University of Calgary in Qatar (UCQ) has been more than an academic institution - it has been a home for aspiring nurses and a driving force in Qatar's evolving healthcare system. As UCQ prepares to graduate its final cohort on May 11 before officially concluding its operations, it leaves behind a legacy through its alumni, who continue to shape the future of patient care.

Since its founding in 2006, UCQ has educated over 1,100 skilled nurses from over 40 nationalities, including more than 120 Qatari alumni.

At the core of UCQ's legacy lies its comprehensive academic offerings. The Nursing Foundations Program was established to help students successfully transition into the Bachelor of Nursing program, providing the foundational knowledge and skills needed for their nursing studies. Over the years, this program was a crucial steppingstone in preparing nurses for the challenges of the healthcare field.

The Bachelor of Nursing program, UCQ's flagship offering, has been the cornerstone of its success for nearly two decades. This rigorous undergraduate program has equipped students with the academic knowledge and practical experience necessary to excel in healthcare. Graduates of the program have become integral to Qatar's healthcare system, significantly impacting patient care, leadership, and management, and contributing to healthcare services throughout the country.

In 2013, UCQ expanded its academic offerings with the launch of the Master of Nursing program, further contributing to the development of highly skilled healthcare professionals. This graduate program addressed the growing need for nursing leaders and educators in Qatar. In partnership with the National Cancer Care and Research Hospital (Al Amal Hospital), the master's degree prepared nurses for advanced practice in oncology nursing. In 2014, in collaboration with Hamad Medical Corporation and Primary Health Care Corporation, a leadership stream was opened. Overall, the graduate program built capacity for patient care leadership in highly specialized settings, and it developed nurses' skills in reading and conducting research, appraising evidence for practice, and developing managerial and leadership skills. With over 80 graduates, the MN program has significantly contributed to Qatar's healthcare sector, with alumni taking on critical roles in healthcare policy, education, and clinical practice.

Through its internationally accredited nursing program, rigorous academic training, and strong collaborations with key healthcare stakeholders, including Hamad Medical Corporation, Sidra Medicine, and Primary Health Care Corporation, UCQ has set a benchmark for nursing education in the region.

A key milestone in UCQ's history was the introduction of the Best Practice Spotlight Organization (BPSO) initiative, which made UCQ the first institution in the Middle East to receive this prestigious designation. BPSO is an internationally renowned program that enhances patient care by fostering evidence-based practices. Through BPSO, UCQ's students have spearheaded projects and initiatives to improve clinical practice and patient outcomes, ensuring that their nursing practice is equipped with the latest evidence-based knowledge.

In addition, UCQ has been a leader in Continuing Professional Development (CPD), offering a range of educational opportunities for healthcare professionals to enhance their skills and stay current with advancements in the field. This program has been essential in helping nurses and other healthcare professionals advance their careers and adapt to the evolving needs of Qatar's healthcare system.

“The success of UCQ over the past two decades has been driven by our dedicated faculty, who brought both academic rigor and practical expertise to the classroom. Our graduates have consistently elevated the standards of healthcare practice in Qatar, and we take immense pride in the legacy they have built," said Dr. Janet Rankin, Interim Dean of UCQ. "As we prepare for our final convocation, we celebrate the partnerships and support that have allowed us to fulfill our mission of delivering world-class nursing education.”

Professor Hala Sultan Saif Al Easa, President and CEO of UCQ, said:“UCQ has contributed significantly to nursing education and the healthcare sector in Qatar. Our alumni have become leaders in patient care, research, and education, and their impact will continue to shape the future of healthcare in the region.”

Dr. Khalid Al Thani, Chair of UCQ's Board of Trustees, added:“UCQ's commitment to excellence in nursing education played a vital role in advancing the Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly in the development of a highly trained and competent healthcare workforce. We are very proud of the lasting impact that UCQ has made.”

This year's convocation ceremony will see 120 graduates join UCQ's esteemed alumni, furthering the institution's legacy of excellence. UCQ's impact on Qatar's healthcare landscape has been profound, thanks to its focus on education, research, and community engagement.

As UCQ concludes its final year, the university is deeply grateful to the State of Qatar for its ongoing support, particularly to the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, whose support has been crucial in enabling it to provide high-quality nursing education. While the institution's presence may be coming to an end, its legacy will live on through its graduates and the ongoing contributions they make to healthcare in Qatar and beyond.