Neurologylive® And CMSC Announce The Fourth Class Of Giants Of Multiple Sclerosis® Inductees

CRANBURY, N.J., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neurology Live ® and the Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC) are pleased to announce the 2025 Giants of Multiple Sclerosis® inductees. The award ceremony is supported by Viatris and will take place on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona, during the 2025 CMSC Annual Meeting. This event is available only to honorees, their guests and attendees of the 2025 CMSC Annual Meeting.

Established in 2021, the Giants of Multiple Sclerosis award honors trailblazers, innovators and visionaries acknowledged by their colleagues for their outstanding contributions to multiple sclerosis research. Individuals named to this prestigious program have made significant contributions to the field. Out of numerous nominations, seven individuals have been selected as 2025 honorees.

The advisory board, which determines the finalists in each category, consists of multiple sclerosis (MS) health care professionals, each recognized for their significant contributions to the field. They offer guidance to NeurologyLive as it continues to develop and grow the recognition program. The selection committee, comprising over 30 MS professionals, then votes to determine the inductee for each category.

“We'd like to offer our congratulations to every member of this year's cohort of inductees for receiving this tremendous honor,” stated Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences®, the parent company of NeurologyLive.“Their efforts and contributions in the multiple sclerosis community have left a lasting impact on patients and fellow professionals alike.”

The 2025 honorees by award category are:



Advanced practice provider: Amy Perrin Ross, APN, MSCN, CNRN, Loyola University Medical Center

Mental health: Ralph H.B. Benedict, Ph.D., University at Buffalo

Neurology: Kottil W. Rammohan, M.D., University of Miami

Nursing: Moira Baynes, RN, MSN, Johns Hopkins Hospital

Pharmacy: Sharon Ross Tingen, Pharm.D., BCPS, MSCS, VCU Health/VCU Multiple Sclerosis Treatment and Research Center

Rehabilitation: Francois Bethoux, M.D., The Cleveland Clinic Foundation Research: Mark S. Freedman, M.D., MSc, FAAN, FANA, FRCPSC, University of Ottawa, Department of Medicine and the Ottawa Hospital Research Institute



“CMSC is proud to partner with NeurologyLive on this special recognition program” stated Kathleen Costello, CRNP, MSCN, interim CEO of CMSC.“The MS team model created by our late founder, June Halper, MSN, APN-C, FAAN, MSCN, meets the needs of all those affected by MS. Each team member has vital contributions in the fight against MS.“

In addition to the 2025 class of inductees, the event will also recognize Fred D. Lublin, M.D., of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, with the 2025 Giants of Multiple Sclerosis June Halper Visionary Award. His contributions to MS care are being honored by the Giants of MS Advisory Board, NeurologyLive, and CMSC.

Those who wish to attend the award ceremony, please RSVP here. To register for the CMSC annual meeting, please visit the registration page.

About NeurologyLive

NeurologyLive delivers direct access to practice-changing news and expert insights directly from top medical conferences and researchers to improve the lives of patients with neurological diseases such as dementia, epilepsy, headache and migraine, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, neuromuscular diseases, stroke and more. The NeurologyLive platform offers an in-depth look at the hundreds of new treatments in development with ever-expanding mechanisms of action, all during an unprecedented time of growing demand for neurology expertise. The NeurologyLive platform also connects visitors with the most up-to-date clinical trial results, Food and Drug Administration approvals, practice-changing research and expert insights. NeurologyLive is a brand of MJH Life Sciences , the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

About Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers

The Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers is the largest North American multidisciplinary membership organization dedicated to defining and advancing the standard of care of MS patients. Our mission is to promote high-quality MS care through education, training, clinical research, networking, and targeted advocacy efforts. The CMSC includes a professional network of 15,500 health care clinicians and scientists and its membership represents the full spectrum of MS health care professionals: physicians, nursing professionals, advanced practice clinicians, pharmacists, rehabilitation and mental health professionals, registered dietitians, researchers and patient advocates. The work of the CMSC directly influences the quality of care for hundreds of thousands of people living with MS and their families. CMSC provides leadership in clinical research and education; develops vehicles to share information and knowledge among members; disseminates information to the health care community and to persons affected by MS; and develops and implements mechanisms to influence health care delivery. For more information, visit .

About Giants of Multiple Sclerosis

Giants of Multiple Sclerosis is a premier neuroscience award program that celebrates pioneers, innovators and difference makers who have been selected by their peers for their remarkable achievements in multiple sclerosis. Started in 2021, the program was established to recognize the breadth of health care providers and advocates participating in the care of patients with MS who often go unrecognized.

