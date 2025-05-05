Kyrgyzstan Unveils Gold-Backed Digital Currency To Modernise Financial Landscape

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Kyrgyzstan is set to launch a gold-backed stablecoin, the Gold Dollar , in the third quarter of 2025. The initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry of Finance, aims to integrate blockchain technology into the national financial system, offering a transparent and stable digital asset backed by $500 million in gold reserves. Plans are underway to increase this backing to $2 billion within two years.

Unlike central bank digital currencies , USDKG operates within a privately managed smart contract ecosystem, ensuring security and transparency without central bank control. The stablecoin is pegged 1:1 to the U.S. dollar and will initially launch on the Ethereum blockchain, with intentions to expand to other chains as adoption grows.

USDKG is designed to facilitate cross-border payments, a significant feature for Kyrgyzstan, where remittances account for approximately 30% of the country's GDP. The stablecoin enables instant, low-cost international transactions, making it easier for workers abroad to send money home.

Transparency is a cornerstone of USDKG's design. Each token is verifiably tied to physical gold stored in secure, audited vaults. A publicly accessible proof-of-reserves system will be available, allowing real-time verification of gold reserves and stablecoin issuance on the blockchain.

The Kyrgyz government has also proposed legislation to establish licensed crypto banks, aiming to provide regulated banking services related to digital assets and cryptocurrencies. This move is intended to legalize and regulate the cryptocurrency market, increase trust in crypto assets, and mitigate risks of fraud and unauthorized access to funds.

In addition to USDKG, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic plans to launch a digital national currency, the digital som, by the end of 2026. The digital som will coexist with traditional cash and non-cash currencies, facilitating cashless transactions and improving control over budget spending.

