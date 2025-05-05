Jordan, ILO Officials Discuss Boosting Cooperation On Decent Work, Labor Standards

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 5 (Petra) -- Minister of Labor, Khaled Al-Bakkar, held talks with Ruba Jaradat, the International Labour Organization's Regional Director for Arab States, to explore expanded cooperation in promoting decent work, enhancing labor inspection systems, and building institutional capacity.The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 7th International Conference on Occupational Safety and Health in Riyadh, and focused on strengthening Jordan's labor framework in line with international standards.According to a statement issued by the Ministry on Monday, discussions highlighted the importance of adopting modern labor inspection mechanisms to ensure workplace compliance and improve working conditions. Both sides also emphasized the need for continued efforts to develop the skills and capabilities of Ministry personnel, particularly through knowledge sharing and exposure to global best practices.Al-Bakkar underscored the value of Jordan's partnership with the ILO, citing the organization's role in supporting labor reforms and sharing successful models from across the region. He also stressed Jordan's commitment to fostering a safe and fair labor environment.Jaradat praised Jordan's ongoing efforts to modernize its labor sector and expand social protection measures. She reiterated the ILO's readiness to continue supporting Jordan's initiatives aimed at improving labor standards and fostering decent work opportunities.