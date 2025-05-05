Prostate Cancer Types Market Set For Robust Growth Through 2034, Driven By Advances In Targeted Therapies And Biomarker | Delveinsight

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The prostate cancer market is expected to witness significant growth owing to the rising prevalence of prostate cancer cases, the emergence of novel, more accurate, next-generation imaging techniques, extensive market penetration of approved therapies in mCRPC due to label expansions, and the entry of new emerging therapies.

The prostate cancer market is expected to witness significant growth owing to the rising prevalence of prostate cancer cases, the emergence of novel, more accurate, next-generation imaging techniques, extensive market penetration of approved therapies in mCRPC due to label expansions, and the entry of new emerging therapies.

Prostate cancer ranks as the third most common cancer in the United States and the fourth most prevalent globally. It is most often diagnosed in men aged between 65 and 74, with the median age at diagnosis being 66. According to DelveInsight's analysis, there were around 3.7 million prevalent cases of prostate cancer in the US in 2024, a number projected to grow through 2034 due to an aging population and improved diagnostic methods.

Current treatment options for metastatic prostate cancer include ERLEADA, XTANDI, NUBEQA, JEVTANA, and ZYTIGA , with Novartis' PLUVICTO recently added to the list. It generated USD 980 million in global sales in 2023 and is anticipated to achieve blockbuster status by the end of 2024. Among these, only ERLEADA, XTANDI, and NUBEQA are approved for non-metastatic cases.

The prostate cancer treatment market in the seven major markets was valued at nearly USD 12.3 billion in 2023, with strong growth expected through 2034. The United States held the largest share of this market in 2023.

DelveInsight has expertise in the oncology market, and an experienced team handles the oncology domain proficiently. DelveInsight has recently released a series of epidemiology-based market reports on prostate cancer, including Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer (mCSPC), Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC), and Non-metastatic Prostate Cancer (nmPC) . These reports include a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Additionally, the reports feature an examination of prominent companies working with their lead candidates in different stages of clinical development. Let's dive deeply into the market assessment of these prostate cancer subtypes individually.

Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC) Market

Metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is an advanced stage of prostate cancer that has spread to distant sites like the bones or lymph nodes and no longer responds to hormone therapies that reduce testosterone. It accounts for approximately 43% of all metastatic prostate cancer cases.

Even with the availability of approved treatments, mCRPC continues to be a life-limiting diagnosis with a particularly aggressive course. Androgen Deprivation Therapy (ADT) remains the cornerstone for managing initial metastatic disease. However, most patients eventually progress to mCRPC and need subsequent systemic therapies, making disease management highly complex.

Until 2010, docetaxel was the sole treatment option for mCRPC, showing a survival benefit over previous standards and gaining approval with prednisone in 2004. For many years, there were no other approved standard therapies after progression on docetaxel. In recent years, however, drugs like JEVTANA, ZYTIGA, XTANDI, LYNPARZA, TALZENNA, and AKEEGA have gained FDA approval for use in mCRPC.

Notably, PARP inhibitors have emerged as a major advancement, with AKEEGA (Janssen), TALZENNA (Pfizer/Astellas Pharma), and LYNPARZA (AstraZeneca/Merck) receiving approval for mCRPC in 2023. Another significant milestone was the approval of PLUVICTO, a therapy that has enhanced survival outcomes in patients with limited treatment alternatives and saw strong early adoption in the U.S. market.

The development pipeline for mCRPC appears robust. In the first-line setting, Merck (Opevesostat) and Tavanta (TAVT-45) are leading candidates. CABOMETYX is expected to be among the first new therapies approved for second-line treatment. Pfizer is also planning to introduce the EZH2 inhibitor mevrometostat by 2026.

For third-line and beyond, promising therapies include the radioligand 177Lu-PNT2002 from Lantheus and Eli Lilly/POINT Biopharma , AstraZeneca's actinium-225-based PSMA-targeting agent FPI-2265 , the AR degrader ARV-766 from Arvinas and Novartis , and Promontory Therapeutics' pyrophosphate conjugate PT-112 . Except for 177Lu-PNT2002, most of these are projected to enter the market from 2027 onward.

Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer (mCSPC) Market

Metastatic castrate-sensitive prostate cancer (mCSPC) is an advanced stage of prostate cancer in which the disease has spread beyond the prostate to other parts of the body. It accounts for approximately 57% of all metastatic prostate cancer cases. Despite the spread, patients with mCSPC still respond to androgen deprivation therapy (ADT), some may be receiving it for the first time, while others may have previously undergone ADT and regained normal testosterone production. ADT remains the cornerstone of mCSPC treatment, as reducing testosterone levels, considered the driving force behind prostate cancer growth, can help control disease progression.

Over the past decade, research has shown that enhancing ADT with additional treatment options improves survival outcomes. These intensified treatments include docetaxel chemotherapy, androgen receptor-targeted therapies such as abiraterone acetate, apalutamide, and enzalutamide, and localized radiation therapy to the prostate. Recently, treatment strategies have evolved to incorporate triplet therapy, such as combining NUBEQA with ADT and chemotherapy, marking a new standard for mHSPC care. Leading pharmaceutical companies, including Pfizer (TALZENNA), Johnson & Johnson (ERLEADA), Janssen/Merck/Tesaro-now part of GlaxoSmithKline (AKEEGA), AstraZeneca (Capivasertib and Saruparib), and Novartis (PLUVICTO), among others, are actively developing therapies for mCSPC. The anticipated introduction of these treatments is expected to positively influence the market landscape.

Non-metastatic Prostate Cancer (nmPC) Market

Prostate cancer initially presents as a localized disease, confined to the prostate gland, where it can often be treated effectively with surgery or radiation. Most prostate cancer cases, around 80-85% according to studies and cancer registries-are diagnosed at either a localized or locally advanced (non-metastatic) stage. Hormone therapy is sometimes also used in treatment. Advances in imaging technologies have led to the development of focal treatment options such as focal laser ablation, high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU), irreversible electroporation (IRE), photodynamic therapy (VTP), and focal cryotherapy. Surgical approaches include open radical prostatectomy (ORP), laparoscopic radical prostatectomy (LRP), and robot-assisted radical prostatectomy (RARP), with RARP increasingly replacing traditional LRP due to its growing availability.

In cases of non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC), the disease no longer responds to hormone therapy. Treatment aims to reduce tumor size, manage symptoms, and delay progression. Doctors may also recommend calcium, vitamin D, or bone-strengthening medications to maintain bone health. Common treatments for nmCRPC include androgen deprivation therapy (ADT), also known as hormone therapy, second-line ADT, and active surveillance. Approved therapies for non-metastatic prostate cancer include ERLEADA, XTANDI, and NUBEQA .

The landscape of nmPC is expected to evolve with the introduction of new therapeutic options. Several companies are actively developing treatments in this space, including Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine (ERLEADA [apalutamide]), Bayer (NUBEQA [darolutamide]), Astellas Pharma/Pfizer (XTANDI [enzalutamide]), Sumitomo Pharma (ORGOVYX [relugolix]), Candel Therapeutics (CAN-2409), and Kangpu Biopharmaceuticals (KPG-121), among others. Furthermore, as the incidence of nmPC rises, so does the need for more effective treatment strategies. Key market drivers include increasing disease prevalence, advances in medical technology, and the arrival of novel therapies, all of which are expected to significantly propel market growth in the coming years.

