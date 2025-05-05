The Mortgage Calculator Launches Bank Statement Loan Calculator To Streamline Non‐QM Financing

The Mortgage Calculator - Mortgage Lender with LIVE Mortgage Rates

Jumbo and Non QM Mortgage Loans for Self Employed Borrowers

Bank Statement Mortgage Loan Programs for Self Employed Borrowers and Investors

New calculator from The Mortgage Calculator simplifies non‐QM bank statement loans for primary residences and investment properties.

- Nicholas Hiersche - President of The Mortgage Calculator

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Mortgage Calculator announces the release of its Bank Statement Loan Calculator , a web‐based tool that helps self‐employed borrowers and real‐estate investors model non‐QM bank statement financing in seconds. The calculator is available at

Bank statement loans are designed for borrowers whose income does not appear on traditional W‐2 forms. Instead of tax returns, lenders average deposits from twelve to twenty‐four months of personal or business bank statements to confirm the borrower's cash flow. The new calculator lets users enter deposit totals, preferred loan amounts, interest rates, and terms, then instantly displays estimated monthly payments and qualifying income requirements. By adjusting figures on the screen, borrowers can see how different down‐payment sizes, rates, or statement periods affect eligibility.

Two dedicated loan options accompany the calculator:

For owner‐occupied homes, applicants can review primary home bank statement loan program details at

For one‐to‐four‐unit investment properties and short‐term rentals, investors can review investor bank statement loan program details at

Both pages outline credit‐score guidelines, maximum loan‐to‐value ratios, and reserve requirements in plain language.

Nicholas Hiersche, President of The Mortgage Calculator, said,“Entrepreneurs, freelancers, and gig‐economy workers often earn more income than their tax returns suggest. Our Bank Statement Loan Calculator translates raw deposit data into clear loan scenarios so borrowers understand their options before they upload a single document.”

After running scenarios, users may request a formal rate estimate through the company's Instant Mortgage Rate Quote tool at The quote is delivered within minutes, and secure links allow borrowers to upload PDFs of their bank statements directly to underwriting.

The Mortgage Calculator is a technology‐driven mortgage lender licensed nationwide. By pairing proprietary online calculators with streamlined non‐QM underwriting, the company offers fast, flexible financing to self‐employed homebuyers and real‐estate investors.

About The Mortgage Calculator

The Mortgage Calculator is a licensed Mortgage Lender (NMLS #2377459) that specializes in using technology to enable borrowers to access Conventional, FHA, VA, and USDA Programs, as well as thousands of Non-QM mortgage loan program variations using alternative income documentation!

Using The Mortgage Calculator proprietary technology, borrowers can instantly price and quote thousands of mortgage loan programs in just a few clicks. The Mortgage Calculator technology also enables borrowers to instantly complete a full loan application and upload documents to our AI powered software to get qualified in just minutes!

Kyle Hiersche

Mortgage Calculator Company LLC

+1 786-322-8399

email us here

About Bank Statement Loans by CALVIN The Mortgage Calculator AI

