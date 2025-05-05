Out Now: Spear, The Indie Game That Redefines Player Perspective

A fast-paced action-platformer where an NPC must hunt and kill bugs before the developer comes back from lunch and deletes his world.

Italian solo dev Andrea Cavuoto announces the release of a brand-new action platformer, SPEAR. Now available on Steam.

This innovative adventure tells the story of a developer forced by publishers to delete his game due to numerous bugs. Players step into the shoes of an NPC named Default, tasked with hunting and eliminating bugs before the developer returns from his lunch break and deletes his world.

SPEAR, now available on Steam, features fast-paced platforming, inventive puzzle-solving, and dynamic combat centered around a spear created from a mouse cursor attached to a broom. Each level in SPEAR presents distinctive challenges, encouraging players to strategically adapt their playstyle while enjoying an immersive and thoughtfully crafted environment.

While SPEAR was fully developed by Andrea Cavuoto, the immersive soundtrack was composed by Pierpaolo Pascucci, with engaging sound effects crafted by Gianpiero Coppola, enhancing the game's unique atmosphere.

What sets SPEAR apart is not only its compelling gameplay but also the story of dedication behind its creation. Developed entirely by Andrea Cavuoto, SPEAR is a labor of love meticulously crafted over several years, shaped significantly by community feedback. Andrea's vision blends classic platformer nostalgia with contemporary gameplay innovation, resulting in a richly rewarding experience.

"SPEAR started as a simple idea: what happens when the game is off? What do the NPCs think when no one is playing?" said Andrea Cavuoto, the sole creator of SPEAR. "Over time, this concept evolved into something much bigger-a full-fledged game built around curiosity, exploration, and skill-based gameplay. I'm thrilled to finally share this journey with players and see their reactions as they master the spear mechanics."

About Andrea Cavuoto

Andrea Cavuoto is an Italian independent solo game developer committed to creating games that blend innovation, storytelling, and engaging gameplay. He has worked as a freelance Senior Animator for 3D platforms such as SpongeBob: Cosmic Shake and Epic Mickey: Rebrushed. Dedicated to crafting meaningful and enjoyable experiences, Andrea seeks to resonate with players who appreciate games with depth, creativity, and heart.

