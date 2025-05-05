Contour Airlines Announces Strategic Partnership With Spirit Airlines To Boost Air Service To Underserved Communities

Contour Logo (PRNewsfoto/Contour Airlines)

SMYRNA, Tenn. and DANIA BEACH, Fla., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Contour Airlines announced today a strategic partnership with Spirit Airlines that will increase connectivity to the national air transportation system and bring affordable travel options to underserved communities across the country. As the second largest carrier in the U.S. Department of Transportation's Essential Air Service (EAS) program, Contour currently serves 22 EAS cities throughout the continental United States. Spirit Airlines is committed to delivering the best value in the sky by offering an enhanced travel experience with flexible, affordable options.

Under the partnership, Contour will continue to perform under EAS contracts from the U.S. Department of Transportation, providing service to the major connecting hubs of its interline partners, American, United, and Alaska Airlines. Spirit will introduce service to major leisure destinations from a number of Contour's EAS markets. Spirit and Contour's partnership will significantly expand the utilization and reach of the airports served. Contour will provide ground handling support to Spirit at its EAS locations and will leverage its deep community relationships to cross-market Spirit flights.

By working with Contour, Spirit will offer travelers the opportunity to enjoy affordable and convenient ways to visit exciting leisure destinations at an unmatched value. Spirit's low fares and nonstop flights will eliminate the need for long drives to larger airports. The partnership also highlights Contour's commitment as a community stakeholder by increasing the scope and affordability of air travel in its EAS markets.

"EAS communities no longer need to choose between national connectivity and low fares. The combination of service from our two airlines is the best formula to grow passenger traffic in these underserved airports," said Ben Munson, President of Contour.

"Our new partnership with Contour gives us an exciting opportunity to grow our network and explore low-cost entry into new markets that currently have limited service," said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines. "We look forward to welcoming new Guests onboard and providing convenient connectivity in historically underserved regions through Spirit's affordable, high-value service."

The initial markets to be served under the partnership will be announced this summer.

ABOUT CONTOUR AIRLINES

Contour Airlines offers a premium airline product that includes a complimentary first checked bag and snack and beverage service on all flights. Contour operates a growing fleet of regional jets featuring leather seating with expanded legroom in every row. Tickets are available for purchase on Contour's website at contourairlines , by calling the Contour call center at (888) 332-6686, and through local and online travel agencies. Travelers can also book seamless connections with Contour's interline partners; Alaska, American, and United Airlines.

ABOUT SPIRIT AIRLINES

Spirit Airlines is committed to safely delivering the best value in the sky by offering an enhanced travel experience with flexible, affordable options. Spirit serves destinations throughout the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean with its all-Airbus Fit Fleet®, one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the U.S. Discover elevated travel options with exceptional value at spirit .

