OMAHA STEAKS TEAMS UP WITH THE CHICAGO CUBS TO SERVE UP THE ULTIMATE BALLPARK EXPERIENCE AT WRIGLEY FIELD

Exclusive Wrigley Field Menu, Father's Day Sweepstakes and More!

OMAHA, Neb., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the heart of baseball season, America's Original Butcher, Omaha Steaks, is stepping up to the plate with the Chicago Cubs to bring fans a premium ballpark experience unlike any other. This all-star partnership is serving sizzling flavor at historic Wrigley Field.

For the first time ever, Cubs fans can enjoy signature Omaha Steaks favorites throughout the Friendly Confines. From juicy, perfectly aged Omaha Steaks beef burgers and classic Philly steak sandwiches at general concessions to new mouthwatering rotational items including Smash Burgers, Tenderloins, Ribeyes, Brisket and more at all five Cubs premier club locations – this lineup is a grand slam for taste buds across the ballpark.

But wait, there's more on deck – just in time for Father's Day.

Starting from May 5 through June 1, 2025, fans can enter the Omaha Steaks x Chicago Cubs Father's Day Sweepstakes for a chance to win a truly unforgettable gameday experience.

Ten lucky winners will each receive two tickets to the Cubs game at Wrigley Field on Sunday, June 15, 2025. And after the final pitch, winners and their guests will head down to the field for an exclusive postgame catch – a once-in-a-lifetime memory that's sure to be a hit with dads and kids alike.

Each winner will also take home an exclusive year-long subscription to a premium Omaha Steaks sampler stacked with grill-ready favorites: Omaha Steaks Butcher's Cut Filet Mignons, Ribeye Filets, air-chilled Chicken Breasts, all-new Smash Burgers and more. It includes everything needed to fire up the grill and celebrate Dad in MVP-worthy style.

Fans can enter the Omaha Steaks x Chicago Cubs Father's Day Sweepstakes online at OmahaSteaks/CubsCatch from May 5, 2025, through June 1, 2025, at 11:59:59 PM CT. Terms and conditions apply*

If you don't win, it's a shame... but Omaha Steaks has Father's Day covered with limited-time packages starting at just $99.99-like the Deluxe Father's Day Gift + FREE Burgers package , a feast built for the ultimate backyard grill master.

From the first pitch to the final bite, make this summer a home run. Because when baseball and premium steaks come together, everybody wins at the old ball game!

* Omaha Steaks x Chicago Cubs Father's Day Sweepstakes: NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Open to legal residents of the contiguous U.S./D.C., age 18+. Void in AK, FL, HI, NY, outside the contiguous U.S./D.C. and where prohibited. SWEEPSTAKES ENTRY PERIOD: The Sweepstakes begins at 12:00:01 AM Central Time ("CT") on Monday, May 5, 2025, and ends at 11:59:59 PM CT on Sunday, June 1, 2025 (the "Sweepstakes Period"). Sponsor's computer is the official time-keeping device for the Sweepstakes. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received. For full Official Rules, visit . Sponsor: Omaha Steaks, 11030 "O" Street, Omaha, NE 68137.

About Omaha Steaks®

Omaha Steaks, America's Original Butcher, founded in 1917, is an Omaha, Nebraska-based, fifth-generation, family-owned company. Omaha Steaks markets and distributes a wide variety of the finest quality USDA-approved, grass-fed, grain-finished beef and other gourmet foods including seafood, pork, poultry, slow cooker and skillet meals, side dishes, appetizers, and desserts. Today, Omaha Steaks is recognized as the nation's largest direct response marketer of premium beef and gourmet foods, available to customers by calling 1-800-228-9055, online at or at retail stores nationwide. Omaha Steaks products are available at multiple stadiums and sporting venues nationwide that are dedicated to leveling up the fan experience.

For Omaha Steaks:

Kathleen Al-Marhoon, APR

[email protected]

About the Chicago Cubs:

The Chicago Cubs franchise, a charter member of Major League Baseball's National League since 1876, has won the National League pennant 17 times and was the first team to win back-to-back World Series titles in the 1907 and 1908 seasons. In 2016, the Chicago Cubs made history again when the team won its first World Series in 108 years, ending the longest championship drought in North American sports. Known for its ivy-covered outfield walls, hand-operated scoreboard and famous Marquee, iconic Wrigley Field has been the home of the Chicago Cubs since 1916 and is the second oldest ballpark in Major League Baseball. In 2009, the Ricketts family assumed ownership of the Chicago Cubs. The organization's three main goals are: Win the World Series, Create the World's Best Guest Experience and Be a Good Neighbor. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Omaha Steaks

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED