AWARD-WINNING HARDHIDE WHISKEY EXPANDS ACROSS THE SOUTH!

Further fueling this success is a new distribution partnership with Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC). This collaboration will significantly increase the availability of Hardhide whiskeys across Louisiana, South Carolina, Florida, Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, and North Carolina. "We're thrilled to announce that Hardhide whiskeys will soon be available in more locations than ever before," stated John Eason, CEO of Sidewalk Side Spirits. He credits the success to the collaborative efforts of his team and Sugarfield Spirits distiller Thomas Soltau, noting that the partnership with RNDC, a company that shares their dedication and resilience ("hard hide"), is key to their success in the flavored whiskey market.

"The brand's commitment to exceptional taste, innovative collaborations and extraordinary potential continues to drive its success and we are excited to tap into RNDC's muscle to share these award-winning spirits with a broader audience," said Bob Hendrickson, CEO of RNDC.

Adding to the accolades, Hardhide Chilton County Peach Whiskey achieved a significant culinary victory. In collaboration with the renowned James Beard award-winning restaurant, Willie Mae's, their entry, Willie Mae's Hardhide Peach Whiskey Glaze Chicken Wings, won the Critics' Choice award in the Traditional Dish category at the New Orleans Food Fight competition. This win demonstrates the versatility of Hardhide whiskeys in culinary applications.

The Hardhide brand offers a range of exceptional flavors:



Hardhide Chilton County Peach: A smooth and flavorful whiskey infused with the sweet taste of Chilton County peaches from the third generation, Durbin Family Farms Hardhide Ponchatoula Strawberry: A delightful blend of whiskey and fresh strawberries, capturing the essence of Louisiana's famed farming city. The strawberries are grown at the region's award-winning Landry Poche farms.

Hardhide Whiskey works with independent, family-owned farms to procure the best fruits for its whiskeys. To learn more about Hardhide go to

These recent awards and partnerships demonstrate the growing popularity and high quality of Hardhide Whiskeys.

About Sidewalk Side Spirits

Sidewalk Side Spirits is a spirit's brand incubator company founded in 2020 by spirits industry veteran John Eason, and the owners of Cocktail & Son's, Lauren Myerscough, and Max Messier. The company's award-winning brands Gambino's King Cake Rum Cream and Hardhide Whiskey make an excellent addition to your spirits collection and bring along a great dash of Southern Hospitality. To know more go to or email Media Contact: [email protected] .

About Republic National Distributing Company

As a leading national beverage distributor in wine and spirits, RNDC has established its reputation by bringing the industry's brightest talent together, consistently igniting opportunities for our suppliers, customers, and associates. Our expansive national reach empowers suppliers by building strategic relationships with on- and off-premise customers, elevating their brands and connecting them with their target consumers. Operating in the District of Columbia and 39 states across the United States, we are committed to being the most valuable partner to all we serve.

With roots extending before Prohibition and a footprint spanning from local to national, digital to DTC, we are ushering in a new era of wine and spirits distribution within the three-tier system. At RNDC, we work in that rare space where commitment to craft meets unrelenting quality. Fueled by passion, we are raising the bar for beverage alcohol distribution-elevating spirits and sales across our value chain.

