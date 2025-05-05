SMX And DZYNE Technologies Partner To Revolutionize Intelligence, Surveillance, And Reconnaissance Operations With SMX Elevate ISR℠

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic alliance integrates autonomous systems and AI-powered analytics to deliver next-generation ISR capabilities for mission-critical operations.

TAMPA, Fla., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMX®, a leader in digital innovation and mission solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with DZYNE Technologies to advance the future of intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR). Together, the two organizations are redefining ISR capabilities through the integration of SMX's Elevate ISR platform and DZYNE's cutting-edge autonomous systems.

This collaboration represents a bold leap forward in ISR operations, combining AI-driven analytics, autonomous unmanned platforms, and dynamic data integration to provide persistent, scalable, and adaptive intelligence solutions. The partnership empowers military, homeland security, and humanitarian operations to act decisively in complex and contested environments.

“By pairing Elevate ISR with DZYNE's autonomous technologies, we are enhancing the entire intelligence cycle-from tasking to dissemination,” said Dana Dewey, SMX President of Global Defense.“This partnership accelerates decision-makers' ability to act with unprecedented speed, precision, and foresight.”

Together, SMX and DZYNE are delivering enhanced situational awareness through the fusion of autonomous sensing and real-time analytics, while enabling ISR systems to dynamically adapt to evolving conditions using commercial and publicly available data. The combined solution is highly scalable, supporting both wide-area surveillance such as border security, and more localized applications like environmental monitoring. The modular, best-of-breed approach future-proofs ISR capabilities, ensuring they remain agile and relevant in the face of rapidly changing mission demands. Moreover, the partnership enables persistent surveillance even in contested, denied, or degraded environments, providing continuous coverage where traditional systems are challenged.

Matt McCue, CEO of DZYNE, noted“This collaboration enables scalable, adaptive ISR solutions for wide-area surveillance needs across a variety of domains. We are excited to partner with SMX to integrate Elevate ISR across our LEAP and ULTRA autonomous flight vehicles and look forward to delivering unmatched value for our customers.”

As global challenges outpace traditional ISR capacity, SMX and DZYNE's combined approach ensures stakeholders are equipped with the intelligence infrastructure needed for today's missions and to combat tomorrow's threats. To learn more about Elevate ISR or explore how SMX and DZYNE can support your mission, please visit SMX | SMX Elevate ISR .

About SMX

SMX is an industry leader providing digital solutions for mission-oriented clients, operating in close proximity to a vast set of clients across the United States and around the globe. SMX delivers scalable and secure solutions combined with the mission expertise needed to accelerate outcomes for the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, Public Sector, Fortune 1000, and other public and private sector clients. For more information on our solutions, please visit .

About DZYNE

DZYNE is a leading technology developer and manufacturer of airborne and ground-based autonomous defense solutions purpose-built to meet modern defense needs around the globe. The company's solutions encompass the entire autonomous defense lifecycle and include multiple U.S. Government Programs of Record across UAS and C-UAS technologies. DZYNE is proud to support U.S. and allied military and civil defense partners worldwide. For more information, visit .

For inquiries about this press release, please contact us at ... .