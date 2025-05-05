403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Roscosmos, NASA talk about adjoined projects at Baikonur
(MENAFN) Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Bakanov and NASA’s Associate Administrator for Space Operations Kenneth Bowersox met on Monday at Kazakhstan’s Baikonur Cosmodrome to discuss current and future joint space initiatives, the Russian space agency announced.
The talks covered collaborative projects such as preparations for upcoming launches from the Baiterek Rocket Complex, a joint Russian-Kazakh venture developed to support the new Soyuz-5 rocket. The first test launches from the site are expected by the end of this year.
Both sides also reviewed ongoing cooperation aboard the International Space Station (ISS) and explored ideas for boosting space tourism in Baikonur. The meeting also touched on plans to mark the 50th anniversary of the historic 1975 Apollo-Soyuz Test Project, the first manned US-Soviet joint spaceflight, although specific event details have yet to be released.
The discussion occurred just before Tuesday’s launch of the Soyuz MS-27 spacecraft, which is sending Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Aleksey Zubritsky, along with NASA astronaut Jonathan Kim, to the ISS. The trio is expected to stay on the station for around eight months, returning in December.
Symbolically, the launch was named the Victory Rocket, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II, and included themed artwork on its carrier rocket.
Despite ongoing tensions between Russia and the West due to the Ukraine conflict, space collaboration between Roscosmos and NASA has remained stable. Both agencies recently extended their cross-flight arrangement for the ISS through 2026 and continue to coordinate on space missions, reflecting ongoing diplomatic efforts and signs of warming ties.
The talks covered collaborative projects such as preparations for upcoming launches from the Baiterek Rocket Complex, a joint Russian-Kazakh venture developed to support the new Soyuz-5 rocket. The first test launches from the site are expected by the end of this year.
Both sides also reviewed ongoing cooperation aboard the International Space Station (ISS) and explored ideas for boosting space tourism in Baikonur. The meeting also touched on plans to mark the 50th anniversary of the historic 1975 Apollo-Soyuz Test Project, the first manned US-Soviet joint spaceflight, although specific event details have yet to be released.
The discussion occurred just before Tuesday’s launch of the Soyuz MS-27 spacecraft, which is sending Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Aleksey Zubritsky, along with NASA astronaut Jonathan Kim, to the ISS. The trio is expected to stay on the station for around eight months, returning in December.
Symbolically, the launch was named the Victory Rocket, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II, and included themed artwork on its carrier rocket.
Despite ongoing tensions between Russia and the West due to the Ukraine conflict, space collaboration between Roscosmos and NASA has remained stable. Both agencies recently extended their cross-flight arrangement for the ISS through 2026 and continue to coordinate on space missions, reflecting ongoing diplomatic efforts and signs of warming ties.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment