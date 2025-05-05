403
Malaysia, Iran Signal Peacemaking Offer to India, Pakistan
(MENAFN) Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim declared Monday his country's readiness to "play a role" in establishing peace between Pakistan and India. His announcement coincided with the arrival of Iran's top diplomat in Islamabad for talks with Pakistani officials.
Anwar's statement followed a Sunday phone call with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during which Anwar reaffirmed Malaysia's support for an independent and transparent inquiry into the April 22 attack in Indian-administered Kashmir that killed 26 people.
"Malaysia remains open to playing a constructive role, should the need arise. We believe our close ties with both Pakistan and India place us in a position to support efforts towards regional peace and stability," he conveyed on X.
In a parallel development, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi began an official visit to Islamabad, where he is set to meet with prominent Pakistani figures. This visit follows Iran's recent offer to mediate and reduce tensions between the two nuclear powers.
According to Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, Araghchi is scheduled to meet with President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Sharif, and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.
Upon his arrival, Araghchi addressed reporters, stressing the importance of lowering tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi. He called upon all involved parties to exercise caution and avoid further escalation, according to reports.
Araghchi is also anticipated to travel to New Delhi after his discussions with Pakistani leaders conclude.
The relationship between the nuclear-armed neighbors has become increasingly strained in the aftermath of the Kashmir attack.
