India Limits Water Flow to Pakistan
(MENAFN) India has initiated a reduction in the water flow from its territory to neighboring Pakistan, with further similar actions anticipated, based on a report by a news agency.
The report cites an anonymous individual “familiar with the matter,” suggesting that more restrictive measures may follow.
This development comes in the wake of escalating hostilities between the two nuclear-armed nations, which have edged closer to potential conflict.
The heightened tensions were sparked by a fatal militant assault in the Jammu and Kashmir region on April 22, resulting in the deaths of 26 individuals, most of whom were vacationers.
In response, New Delhi has pointed the finger at Islamabad, accusing it of supporting and facilitating militant activities across the border.
Consequently, India has halted its participation in the significant Indus Waters Treaty. Pakistan, however, has refuted these accusations.
On Sunday, India’s leading news agency, reported that the Indian government had obstructed water flow at the Baglihar Dam located on the Chenab River.
The same anonymous source indicated that authorities intend to implement a similar action at the Kishanganga Dam on the Jhelum River, which lies in the northern part of Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir.
Speaking with the media on Saturday, Pakistan’s envoy to Russia, Muhammad Khalid Jamali, issued a stern warning.
He stated that “any attempt to usurp the water of the lower riparian, or to stop it, or to divert it, would be an act of war against Pakistan and would be responded to with… a full spectrum of power.”
