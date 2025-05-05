403
Putin praises Russian hockey player for breaking NHL record
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised ice hockey star Alexander Ovechkin for becoming the highest goal scorer in NHL history, surpassing the legendary Wayne Gretzky. The 39-year-old Washington Capitals forward achieved the historic feat during a game against the New York Islanders on Sunday.
In an official message released by the Kremlin on Monday, Putin applauded Ovechkin’s “outstanding achievement,” noting that the record-breaking accomplishment has brought joy to fans both in Russia and around the world. “You have surpassed legendary players in NHL regular-season goals. This is not just a personal triumph, but a celebration for the entire hockey community,” the statement read. Putin also wished Ovechkin continued success, health, and determination in both sports and life.
Ovechkin, who has spent his entire NHL career with the Capitals, also holds three world championship titles with the Russian national team and won the Stanley Cup in 2018. He broke Gretzky’s record of 894 goals in his 1,487th NHL game—one fewer than it took Gretzky to reach the same milestone.
The historic goal came in the second period after Ovechkin scored on fellow Russian goaltender Ilya Sorokin, marking the first time he had done so. The game was momentarily halted to honor the achievement, with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and Wayne Gretzky both extending their congratulations.
