Foliar Spray Market Projected To Reach USD 11.76 Billion By 2032 | Rising Demand For Efficient Crop Nutrition Solutions Accelerates Global Growth

Market Size in 2023 USD 7.10 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 11.76 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.78% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Segments .By Type (Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic, Calcium, Micronutrients, Others)

.By Form (Dry, Liquid)

.By Application (Horticultural Openfield, Greenhouse, Field Crops, Turf & Ornamentals, Others) Key Drivers . Increasing Consumer Awareness Regarding Sustainable Farming Practices Drives the Growth of the Foliar Spray Market.

Market Segmentation

By Type

In 2023, nitrogenous foliar sprays accounted for the highest share of the total market at 45.2%. These sprays are composed of important nutrients like urea, ammonium nitrate, and calcium nitrate, which are common vegetative boosters for crop yield. Foliar sprays containing nitrogen are necessary for the crop in periods of high metabolic activity and are rapidly absorbed and utilized. Due to an increasing awareness of excessive nitrogen use's adverse environmental effects, micronutrient-based foliar sprays such as zinc, iron, and boron are growing even quicker in high-value horticultural and cash crops.

By Form

Liquid formulation held the largest market share, around 64.7% in 2023. This type is characterized by ease of application, better nutrient absorption efficiency, and is also used for a wide range of crops. When it comes to correcting nutrient deficiencies, liquid foliar sprays are quickly absorbed by the plant leaves, making them more effective than powdered or granular forms. This also provides fertilization, which is important during critical stages of growth when delivering nutrients and active ingredients must be applied evenly. Liquid formulations are favored over other forms of pesticides, as they can easily be combined with other agrochemicals, including herbicides, to minimize field applications as well as labor costs.

By Application

The horticulture segment dominated the market, holding a share of 42.5% in 2023. They are widely used in fruits, vegetables, and ornamental plants through foliar sprays to promote flowering, fruit set, and quality. Some key factors driving the segment include rising demand for quality produce, high consumption of fruits and vegetables, and export-based horticulture industries, especially in India, Spain, Mexico, and Brazil. One such application of foliar spray method is in horticulture, where it provides more advanced nutrient application at crucial times for better shelf stability, colour as well as size, which are important in global trade.

Regional Analysis

The global foliar spray market, by region, held 38.5% market share in 2023, and is expected to retain the position in the future. The major share is due to the large agricultural base, growing farmer awareness about modern crop protection practices, and government-backed initiatives towards precision agriculture technologies. Foliar spray is being increasingly used by countries such as China, India, and Japan to improve crop productivity and sustainability.

The foliar sprays market is driven, especially in Asian countries, as well as in India with the rise of efficient input usage model and modern agricultural practice due to government initiatives such as“Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana” (PMKSY) in India, and“No. 1 Central Document” agricultural policies in China. In addition, the increasing production of horticulture crops and commercial vegetables to meet local and export (international) demand in the region drives the market growth.

Recent Developments



In January 2024 , Yara International ASA launched a new range of sustainable foliar fertilizers designed specifically for precision farming. The company's innovative product line targets micronutrient deficiencies in high-value crops, offering tailored nutrient formulations for different crop stages. In March 2024 , Corteva Agriscience introduced a next-generation foliar nutrition product line in North America, integrating biostimulant technology to enhance nutrient uptake efficiency, particularly aimed at soybean and corn growers facing climate stress challenges.





