Bhushan Kumar Joins Hands With Manoj Muntashir To Honour His Late Father’S Vision Of Devotional Music

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Bhushan Kumar, the head of T-Series, has teamed up with lyricist and writer Manoj Muntashir to honor the legacy of his late father Gulshan Kumar through the power of music.

The collaboration aims to bring to life Bhushan's father's vision of devotional music, infusing it with emotional depth and a deep spiritual connection. Through this partnership, they hope to create a lasting tribute that resonates with music lovers and spiritually inclined audiences, blending tradition with innovation in the devotional music space. Recently, T-Series announced a new collaboration with Prarthana – The Sound of Sanatana, a devotional music label founded by Manoj Muntashir Shukla.

Speaking about the collaboration, Bhushan Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director, T-Series, shared,“Through this partnership, we honor my father Shri Gulshan Kumar ji's vision of devotional music as a form of service. We are excited to create a space where both tradition and fresh talent can coexist in harmony.”

Manoj Muntashir Shukla and Neelam Muntashir Shukla, co-founders of Prarthana, stated,“Prarthana-The Sound Of Sanatana is not only about reviving the spiritual soul of our music but also about nurturing the next generation of artists devoted to Sanatana Dharma. It's a movement, not just a label.”

A source informed that this collaboration will serve as a heartfelt tribute to Sanatana Dharma, aiming to revive and celebrate India's rich spiritual heritage through music. T-Series and Prarthana have come together with a shared mission to honor the legacy of Gulshan Kumar, whose unmatched contributions to devotional music continue to inspire generations.

In addition to preserving India's spiritual traditions, Prarthana – The Sound of Sanatana also looks towards the future of devotional music. The label is dedicated to providing a platform for emerging talents, actively seeking out new voices and composers who are passionate about spiritual music and eager to enrich India's cultural fabric.