Greek Cypriot Leader Visits Israel After Flight Delay
(MENAFN) The leader of the Greek Cypriot Administration, Nikos Christodoulides, arrived in Tel Aviv later than planned on Sunday due to a temporary flight halt at Ben Gurion Airport, triggered by a missile strike from the Yemeni Houthi faction, according to Israeli news sources.
An Israeli national broadcaster noted that Christodoulides would spend only a few hours in the country, although it did not disclose the details of his visit.
His arrival was notably affected by a broader disruption in air travel, as flights at Ben Gurion Airport were halted early Sunday following the Houthi missile assault.
The emergency organization Magen David Adom stated that “several people sustained minor injuries due to a missile falling near Terminal 3 at Ben Gurion Airport.”
This incident prompted at least six foreign airlines to cancel their scheduled flights to Tel Aviv, based on local media.
A newspaper reported that the takeoff of Christodoulides’ plane was postponed due to the airport’s temporary closure in response to the missile attack.
Christodoulides’ visit coincided with Israel’s continuing military campaign in Gaza, where an estimated 52,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed since October 2023.
In response to the conflict, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
