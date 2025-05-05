MENAFN - PR Newswire) TAIPEI, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the themeApacer (TWSE: 8271), a global leader in industrial-grade digital storage, returns to the COMPUTEX main hall to showcase next-generation storage innovations that drive intelligent, sustainable, and high-performance computing - and meet the evolving demands of enterprise and consumer markets alike.

At Booth J1217a, Hall 1, Nangang Exhibition Center , Apacer will present a full product lineup featuring:

Apacer Powers the Future of AI and Green Computing with Next-Gen Storage Solutions at COMPUTEX 2025

Continue Reading



CoreEnergy allows users to customize performance settings to meet the demands of power-sensitive applications.

CoreVolt 2 utilizes real-time voltage detection and tantalum polymer capacitors to instantly stabilize power during fluctuations, ensuring uninterrupted SSD operation and data protection.

New-generation BiCS 8 SSDs offer high capacity and lower power consumption.

PT25R-Pi HAT SSD , a highly customized and Raspberry Pi-compatible solution, delivers advanced performance.

A new fully lead-free SSD series designed in response to global ESG trends.

The award-winning, eco-friendly AS712 Portable SSD with Essential Oil Diffuser incorporates recycled materials to support sustainability goals

PCIe Gen5 high-performance SSDs empower creators to redefine their user experience.

With read/write speeds up to 810/700 MB/s, the high-speed microSD Express card is built for next-gen game consoles. The ASUS TUF co-branded NOX TUF RGB DDR5 delivers immersive, high-performance gaming experiences.

"Storage plays a pivotal role in advancing AI, edge computing, and green infrastructure," said Gibson Chen, President of Apacer. "We are pleased to return to COMPUTEX and showcase how Apacer enables businesses to access intelligent transformation, driving forward the next phase of technological evolution."

Apacer invites global partners and media to experience its innovations firsthand at COMPUTEX Taipei 2025.

SOURCE Apacer Technology Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED