Pharmeasy Marks TV Comeback With Diagnostics Campaign, Promises 'On-Time Or FREE' Lab Test
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, India, 5th May, 2025 – PharmEasy, one of India's leading digital healthcare platforms, has launched a new campaign marking its return to television after three-years. With its signature brand jingle-“PharmEasy, PharmEasy...Take It Easy”-making a comeback, the campaign aims to build awareness and adoption of PharmEasy's diagnostic services, anchored around the powerful promise: 'On-Time or FREE*'.
Created by Independent Creative Agency, BusyPeople, led by Garima Khandelwal, the campaign brings back the beloved dancing uncles, tapping into two relatable personas-one obsessed with food and the other with punctuality. These characters humorously highlight the exact issues consumers face: waiting to break a fast or a disrupted morning routine due to delayed sample collections.
When it comes to lab tests, waiting for a timely sample collection is often a source of stress. Every minute counts, whether you're fasting for a blood test or juggling a tight schedule.
In a category plagued by delays, missed appointments, long and uncomfortable waits, often on an empty stomach, PharmEasy is here to transform the diagnostic business. Because when it comes to lab tests, punctuality isn't a luxury, it's a necessity. With 'On-Time or FREE* PharmEasy directly addresses this customer pain point.
With a robust network of over 1900 trained phlebotomists, operations in 4000+ pin codes, the brand is delivering an unprecedented 99%+ on-time adherence rate. That's how they're able to offer something no one else does: a guarantee of punctuality or your lab test is absolutely FREE.
“We kept the tonality of the brand at the centre while working on the campaign, sharply landing the offering, keeping it relevant, relatable and entertaining," shared Garima Khandelwal, MadamG. Founder and Creative Director, BusyPeople.
“This campaign is a reflection of how far we've come in our journey of simplifying healthcare and making it truly accessible and dependable for every Indian. Diagnostic testing is a sensitive experience - fasting is tough, but waiting shouldn't be. Our promise is simple: you pick the time slot, we'll be there. If we're late, your test is on us”, said Siddharth Shah, MD & CEO, API Holdings.
Gaurav Verma, Chief Business Officer, PharmEasy (API Holdings) said,“When you are fasting and waiting for a blood test to be done, every minute feels like an hour. We built this feature from a deep understanding of that frustration. You've done your part-waking up early, skipping breakfast. The least we can do is show up on time. That's our way of saying we care."
At the heart of the campaign is the return of the iconic jingle inspired by the track 'Urvashi Urvashi'. First launched years ago, the track has since become one of the most recognisable sound assets in Indian healthcare advertising. The campaign reaffirms PharmEasy's commitment to making healthcare simpler, faster, and easier-one lab test at a time.
*Subject to the applicable terms and conditions, if a lab test isn't done in the booked time slot, the test is free, with a 100% refund up to Rs 1500 to the customer's PharmEasy wallet.
About PharmEasy
PharmEasy is a consumer healthcare“super app” that provides consumers with on-demand, home-delivered access to a wide range of prescription, OTC pharmaceuticals, other consumer healthcare products, comprehensive diagnostic test services, and teleconsultations thereby serving their healthcare needs.
