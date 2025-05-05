Maharashtra HSC 12Th Result 2025 To Be Declared Today At Mahahsscboard.In: When, Where, How To Check Scorecard
After the result link is activated, students can check their results by entering the login credentials - roll number and mother's maiden name.Where to check Maharashtra HSC Class 12th: List of Websites
1.
2.
3.
4. mkcl
5. govWhen to check the Maharashtra HSC Class 12th?
The Maharashtra HSC Class 12th results are expected to be released around 1 pm on Monday, May 5.How to check Maharashtra HSC Class 12th result?
Step 1: Go to
Step 2: Click on "HSC Examination February - 2025 Result"
Step 3: Enter details such as roll number, etc .
Students will require their Maharashtra board Class 12 roll numbers and the first name of their mothers to check and download the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 result 2025.
The Class 12 HSC 2025 Maharashtra board exam results will be available at official websites including nic, mkcl, mahahsscboard and gov.How to check result on mobile
Step 1: If the Maharashtra Board website does not open at the time of declaration of results, you can still check HSC Result 20225 by SMS on your mobile phone. Neither a smartphone nor internet is required for this.
Step 2: Go to the right message in the message box of your mobile.
Step 3: Type- MAHHSCSeat Number - for example, suppose your seat number is 098765, then write the message like this- MAHHSC098657
Step 4: Send it to 57766. You will receive an SMS back on the same phone with information about your result.When to check Maharashtra Board 10th SSC Result
Maharashtra Board 10th SSC Result is expected by May 15, 2025. The results will be published on the official website mahahsscboard.
In 2024, the MSBS-HSE boar declared the HSC Class 12 results on May 21 for exams held between February 21 and March 19. The Maharashtra Class 12 HSC exams this year was held from February 11 to March 11.
