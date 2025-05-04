Trump:“Maybe It's Not Possible” For Russia, Ukraine To Make Peace

MENAFN - UkrinForm) U.S. President Donald Trump said that, despite ongoing negotiations on a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine, it may not be possible to reach one.

He said this in an interview with NBC News , Ukrinform reports.

When asked whether Trump was close to a peace agreement in the Russian-Ukrainian war, he replied:“I hope so.”

“I do believe we are closer with one part and maybe not as close with the other. I'd like to not say which one we are closer to. But we did do a deal for the American people that was good, on rear earths,” Trump said.

He again said that under him this“horrible, horrible” war would not have started. Trump added that if his attempts to reach peace were unsuccessful, he would abandon it.

“There would be a time when I say, 'Okay, keep going. Keep being stupid,'” Trump said, adding that sometimes he is close to backing down, but“then positive things happen.”

“There will come a time when I will say it... maybe it's not possible (to reach an agreement – ​​ed.),” Trump said.

According to him, there is“tremendous hatred” between Putin and Zelensky, however, in his opinion,“we have a very good chance” of reaching a peace agreement.

As Ukrinform reported, American officials have drafted for U.S. President Donald Trump a number of options for increasing economic pressure on Russia, since the Kremlin chief is in no hurry to take steps to end the war in Ukraine.