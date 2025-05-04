Trump:“Maybe It's Not Possible” For Russia, Ukraine To Make Peace
He said this in an interview with NBC News , Ukrinform reports.
When asked whether Trump was close to a peace agreement in the Russian-Ukrainian war, he replied:“I hope so.”
“I do believe we are closer with one part and maybe not as close with the other. I'd like to not say which one we are closer to. But we did do a deal for the American people that was good, on rear earths,” Trump said.Read also: Zelensky: Putin wants to show off tanks at parade instead of focusing on ending war
He again said that under him this“horrible, horrible” war would not have started. Trump added that if his attempts to reach peace were unsuccessful, he would abandon it.
“There would be a time when I say, 'Okay, keep going. Keep being stupid,'” Trump said, adding that sometimes he is close to backing down, but“then positive things happen.”
“There will come a time when I will say it... maybe it's not possible (to reach an agreement – ed.),” Trump said.Read also: Zelensky discusses US sanctions against Russia with Trump
According to him, there is“tremendous hatred” between Putin and Zelensky, however, in his opinion,“we have a very good chance” of reaching a peace agreement.
As Ukrinform reported, American officials have drafted for U.S. President Donald Trump a number of options for increasing economic pressure on Russia, since the Kremlin chief is in no hurry to take steps to end the war in Ukraine.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment