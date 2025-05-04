Princess Basma Highlights Community Initiatives, Supports Women's Empowerment During Amman Charity Visit

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 4 (Petra) – Her Royal Highness Princess Basma bint Talal, President of the Higher Committee of the Goodwill Campaign, visited the That Al-Nitaqain Charitable Society in Amman's Tabarbour district on Sunday to review its community programs and extend support for its initiatives benefiting orphans, underprivileged families, and local women.Accompanied by Farah Daghestani, Executive Director of the Jordan Hashemite Fund for Human Development (JOHUD), Princess Basma was briefed on the society's diverse activities.These include a longstanding orphan sponsorship program, vital assistance to needy households, and an income-generating kitchen run by local women.Her Highness paid particular attention to an innovative food waste reduction initiative implemented by the society in coordination with area restaurants. The program salvages surplus food following large events and banquets, repackages it appropriately, and distributes it to families in need. Princess Basma commended this effort as a significant humanitarian and ethical commitment that also champions environmental conservation.Praising the society's institutional approach and organized efforts, Her Highness highlighted how its humanitarian initiatives effectively serve target groups, improve living conditions, and reinforce values of solidarity within the community.The Goodwill Campaign provided financial backing to bolster the food waste reduction initiative, with Princess Basma underscoring its importance in contributing to food security and combating waste.Furthering the Campaign's commitment to economic empowerment, Her Highness announced dedicated support for three women heading households in the area. The assistance will enable them to establish their own income-generating projects, supplemented by specialized training in economic empowerment skills and e-marketing, thereby fostering self-reliance and providing a sustainable income source."The Goodwill Campaign is keenly focused on empowering individuals, particularly women, by facilitating suitable productive projects that allow them to support themselves and their families," Princess Basma affirmed.During the visit, Her Highness also participated in distributing food parcels provided by the Goodwill Campaign to 50 female heads of households from the local community.Society President Amal Al-Hasson earlier outlined the organization's extensive programs. Established in 1991, the society currently sponsors 300 orphans on an ongoing basis and provides monthly financial aid to 82 families. In addition to its productive kitchen (founded in 2004) and a multi-purpose community hall, the society runs a clothing recycling program distributing items to families and charities across the Kingdom, and operates a women's club focused on awareness and education.