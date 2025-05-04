403
Amir Stresses Discussions With UAE President Dealt With Enhancing Ties, Regional Developments
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani stressed that he discussed with the President of the sisterly United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan the great opportunities and prospects for developing bilateral cooperation in various fields, to the benefit of the two brotherly peoples and the strong fraternal relations between them.
In a post on his official X account, His Highness the Amir said that he had a constructive meeting with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, where they discussed the great opportunities and prospects for developing bilateral cooperation in various fields, which will benefit the two brotherly peoples and the close fraternal relations between them. His Highness the Amir added that they also discussed developments in the region, other regional and international issues, and the joint efforts the two countries are making to advance the security and stability of the region and the prosperity of its peoples.
