403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Palestinian Detainee Dies In Israeli Occupation Custody
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, May 4 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian General Authority of Civil Affairs announced on Sunday that detainee Mohyee Al-Din Fahmi Najem died in the Israeli Occupation Forces' Soroka Medical Center.
According to the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA), Najem, from Jenin, died after months of medical neglect in Israeli prisons, according to the Palestinian Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs, and the Palestinian Prisoners' Society.
Najem, a 60 year-old father of six and former long-term prisoner who had spent nearly 19 years in Israeli jails, was last detained on August 8, 2023, under administrative detention without charge or trial. He suffered from chronic illnesses and was denied proper medical care during his incarceration.
The Commission and the Prisoners Society confirmed that Israeli prison authorities committed a "compound crime" through prolonged arbitrary detention and systemic medical negligence. They noted that Najem's health deteriorated drastically in recent months, with a prison visit in March revealing he was unable to walk without assistance. Despite subsequent medical examinations, he was not informed of his diagnosis.
Najem was previously held in Naqab Prison, which rights groups say has been a site of unspeakable horrors against the detainees, particularly amid outbreaks of scabies and other conditions. The prison is also notorious for its deteriorating hygiene and poor medical infrastructure.
His death brings the number of detainees and prisoners who have died since the start of the ongoing war and siege to 66, including at least 40 from Gaza, with dozens more missing under enforced disappearance. Since 1967, 303 Palestinian prisoners are known to have died in Israeli custody, 75 of whom remain withheld by Israel. (end)
nq
According to the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA), Najem, from Jenin, died after months of medical neglect in Israeli prisons, according to the Palestinian Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs, and the Palestinian Prisoners' Society.
Najem, a 60 year-old father of six and former long-term prisoner who had spent nearly 19 years in Israeli jails, was last detained on August 8, 2023, under administrative detention without charge or trial. He suffered from chronic illnesses and was denied proper medical care during his incarceration.
The Commission and the Prisoners Society confirmed that Israeli prison authorities committed a "compound crime" through prolonged arbitrary detention and systemic medical negligence. They noted that Najem's health deteriorated drastically in recent months, with a prison visit in March revealing he was unable to walk without assistance. Despite subsequent medical examinations, he was not informed of his diagnosis.
Najem was previously held in Naqab Prison, which rights groups say has been a site of unspeakable horrors against the detainees, particularly amid outbreaks of scabies and other conditions. The prison is also notorious for its deteriorating hygiene and poor medical infrastructure.
His death brings the number of detainees and prisoners who have died since the start of the ongoing war and siege to 66, including at least 40 from Gaza, with dozens more missing under enforced disappearance. Since 1967, 303 Palestinian prisoners are known to have died in Israeli custody, 75 of whom remain withheld by Israel. (end)
nq
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment