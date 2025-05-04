Police Warn Legal Action Against People Spreading Rumours On Madurai Adheenam Seer's Road Accident

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 4 (IANS) Police have dismissed any suspicion of foul play in the recent road accident involving the vehicle of the Madurai Adheenam near Ulundurpet in Tamil Nadu and issued a stern warning against people spreading rumours on social media about the incident.

According to Kallakurichi Police, the SUV, carrying the Adheenam, was en route to Chennai when it collided with another car near the Salem roundabout at Ulundurpet.

A police team was dispatched immediately after receiving information about the incident. However, by the time police reached the scene, both vehicles had left.

CCTV footage from the area revealed that the SUV had taken the service road in Ajees Nagar, Ulundurpet, instead of the flyover.

The accident occurred when the speeding SUV brushed against a car passing through a barricaded stretch.

Police confirmed that the incident took place at around 9.45 a.m. on Friday and that both vehicles sustained only minor damage. An argument reportedly broke out between the occupants of the two vehicles, but they left the spot without filing any complaints.

In the aftermath, social media was abuzz with claims that an attempt had been made on Adheenam's life.

The Adheenam himself alleged there was a conspiracy behind the accident. However, preliminary police investigations found no evidence to support these claims.

Officials clarified that the accident was due to the gross negligence of the driver of Adheenam's vehicle.

No complaint has been lodged so far by Adheenam or his associates regarding the incident.

"Strict legal action will be taken against those spreading fake news and rumours about this accident," the police warned in a statement.

The Tamil Nadu government sparked controversy by banning the 'Pattina Pravesam' ritual at the Dharmapuram mutt a few years before.

Later, Sri Harihara Sri Gnanasambanda Desika Swamigal, head of the Madurai Adheenam, claimed that his life was under threat due to his outspoken criticism of the DMK-led government's actions.

The Adheenam accused the government of encroaching upon Hindu temple rights, alleging that officials had taken control of temple lands and constructed houses on temple property without paying rent.

"I have been threatened for raising questions. They told me I cannot enter the town or perform my rituals to God," he said.

The Adheenam further announced plans to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to convey his concerns about the threats to his life and to seek protection.