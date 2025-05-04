Turkiye's Atac Sezgin Triumphs At Baku Marathon 2025
According to Azernews , Ukrainian runner Vitaliy Shafar finished second, while another Turkish representative, Murat Emekdar, secured the bronze medal.
All medalists will receive cash prizes and commemorative medals for their achievements.
Organized under the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, this year's Baku Marathon attracted a record number of participants, with nearly 28,000 runners registering for the event.
