Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkiye's Atac Sezgin Triumphs At Baku Marathon 2025

Turkiye's Atac Sezgin Triumphs At Baku Marathon 2025


2025-05-04 07:04:49
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish athlete Atac Sezgin claimed first place in the men's category of the Baku Marathon 2025, held under the slogan “Conquer the Wind”.

According to Azernews , Ukrainian runner Vitaliy Shafar finished second, while another Turkish representative, Murat Emekdar, secured the bronze medal.

All medalists will receive cash prizes and commemorative medals for their achievements.

Organized under the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, this year's Baku Marathon attracted a record number of participants, with nearly 28,000 runners registering for the event.

MENAFN04052025000195011045ID1109505276

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search