Turkiye's Atac Sezgin Triumphs At Baku Marathon 2025

MENAFN - AzerNews) Turkish athlete Atac Sezgin claimed first place in the men's category of the Baku Marathon 2025, held under the slogan “Conquer the Wind”.

According to Azernews , Ukrainian runner Vitaliy Shafar finished second, while another Turkish representative, Murat Emekdar, secured the bronze medal.

All medalists will receive cash prizes and commemorative medals for their achievements.

Organized under the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, this year's Baku Marathon attracted a record number of participants, with nearly 28,000 runners registering for the event.